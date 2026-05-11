AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2026 Q1

In the first quarter of 2026, sales revenue of Tallinna Sadam group amounted to 28 million euros decreasing by -0.7%, adjusted EBITDA was 12 million euros decreasing by -17% and profit 5 million euros decreasing by -33% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 41% and the volume of investments was slightly more than 1 million euros.

The number of passengers decreased by -3.3%, cargo volumes by -8%, and vessel calls by -7% in the first quarter of 2026. Ferry business was stabile - although the number of passengers decreased by -1.2%, the number of vehicles increased by +0.9%. Botnica was chartered 100% of the time like last year.

"The first quarter was defined by a decrease in operating volumes in passenger and cargo harbour segments, which was mainly affected by harsh ice conditions and routine maintenance of passenger ships. Nevertheless, we maintained turnover at the same level as last year. The profit for the period was affected by increased energy and fuel costs and the fact that a year ago an insurance compensation was received for the repairs of the icebreaker Botnica," commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board, on the results.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 11 May, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar).

Materials related to the interim report can be found attached to this notice and on our website: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/interim-reports/

https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 +/- , Revenue 28.1 28.3 -0.2 -0.7% Adjusted EBITDA 11.6 13.9 -2.3 -16.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.1% 49.1% -8.0 - Operating profit 5.7 8.3 -2.6 -31.0% Profit for the period 4.6 6.8 -2.2 -32.9% Investments 1.3 3.6 -2.3 -65.0%

31.03.2026 31.12.2025 +/- Total assets 632.1 622.1 1.6% Interest bearing debt 173.3 173.7 -0.2% Other liabilities 73.4 67.5 8.7% Equity 385.5 380.9 1.2% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:

Agreement to use the ferry Regula as a replacement vessel until the end of 2028

Baffinland declines the option for Icebreaker Botnica services in autumn 2026

The multifunctional quay built in Paldiski South Harbour received a use permit

Cruise season started as early as in Marchthis year

Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad filed claims for damages against former management board members in civil court proceedings

Revenue

Revenue decreased by EUR 0.2 million, i.e. 0.7% in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue grew most from the sale of electricity (EUR +0.4 million, +27.3%) and from the provision of ferry services (EUR +47 thousand, +0.6%). In the case of electricity, the volumes sold have increased, and since March 2026, the price list of network services offered by AS Tallinna Sadam changed, increasing revenue from network services. Revenue from the provision of ferry services grew due to the indexing of the variable part of the fixed fee (increase in labour and consumer price indices), which offset the decrease in passenger fees (impact of the fall in the fuel price index - indexing based on the price change in 2025). Other types of revenue decreased. Vessel dues decreased to a greater extent (EUR -0.3 million, -4.9%), which in cargo harbours was affected by the decrease in calls by high-capacity tankers, container ships, and passenger ships. In passenger harbours, the decrease in the number of passenger ship calls had an impact, as dry-docking of ships took place. On the positive side, the first cruise ship of the year arrived as early as the first quarter for the first time, which to some extent balanced the fall in vessel dues. Operating lease income decreased by EUR 0.1 million, i.e. 3.2%, mainly due to a change in revenue from the right of superficies. Revenue from other services fell by EUR 0.1 million (-14.5%), mainly caused by decreased advertising sales in the Old City Harbour. Cargo charge revenue also fell (EUR -34 thousand, -2.0%), as cargo volumes decreased. Revenue from passenger fees fell by EUR 28 thousand, i.e. 1.3% due to a decrease in the number of passengers on all main routes, but mostly on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. There was no change in charter fee revenue, which is related to the activities of the icebreaker Botnica; similar to the first quarter of last year, EUR 4.0 million was earned this year as well. Revenue increased in two segments, growing most in segment Ferry (EUR +26 thousand). Marginal growth also occurred in segment Other (EUR +1 thousand). Revenue decreased most in the Cargo harbours segment (EUR -0.2 million) and in the Passenger harbours segment (EUR -21 thousand).

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by EUR 2.3 million as revenue decreased and operating expenses increased. The loss from the associate AS Green Marine, accounted for using the equity method, also had a small impact. With regard to segments, adjusted EBITDA fell in all segments. The adjusted EBITDA of segment Ferry and segment Other decreased the most. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell from 49.1% to 41.1%.

Profit

Profit before income tax decreased by EUR 2.2 million (-32.9%) to EUR 4.6 million. The profit also amounted to EUR 4.6 million, which was EUR 2.2 million lower than the figure for the comparative period last year.

Investments

In the first three months of 2026, the Group invested EUR 1.3 million, which is EUR 2.3 million less than during the same period last year. Investments in the first 3 months of 2026 were mainly related to the completion of construction works on the multifunctional quay at Paldiski South Harbour and the upgrading of the box coolers of the ferries.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2026 31 December 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 43 227 31 993 Trade and other receivables 11 862 8 055 Contract assets 277 0 Inventories 584 552 Total other current assets 55 950 40 600 Non-current assets held for sale 0 212 Total current assets 55 950 40 812 Non-current assets Investments in an associate 2 596 2 638 Investment properties 14 069 14 069 Property, plant and equipment 557 241 562 254 Intangible assets 2 284 2 290 Total non-current assets 576 190 581 251 Total assets 632 140 622 063 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 72 985 73 001 Provisions 769 1 895 Government grants 8 448 19 271 Taxes payable 888 943 Trade and other payables 8 574 11 644 Contract liabilities 3 352 68 Total current liabilities 95 016 106 822 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 100 300 100 700 Government grants 50 736 31 447 Other payables 15 1 585 Contract liabilities 622 632 Total non-current liabilities 151 673 134 364 Total liabilities 246 689 241 186 EQUITY Share capital 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 23 848 23 848 Retained earnings 54 125 49 551 Total equity 385 451 380 877 Total liabilities and equity 632 140 622 063

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Revenue 28 170 28 354 Other income 468 347 Operating expenses -9 833 -7 572 Impairment of financial assets -20 -213 Personnel expenses -6 692 -6 488 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -6 279 -6 068 Other expenses -119 -102 Operating profit 5 695 8 258 Finance income and costs Finance income 171 342 Finance costs -1 251 -1 688 Finance costs - net -1 080 -1 346 Share of profit (loss) of an associate accounted for under the equity method -41 -100 Profit before income tax 4 574 6 812 Profit for the period 4 574 6 812 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 4 574 6 812 Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.02 0.03

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 30 737 35 529 Cash receipts related to other income 39 44 Payments to suppliers -12 338 -9 243 Payments to and on behalf of employees -6 408 -5 928 Payments for other expenses -126 -130 Cash flows from operating activities 11 904 20 272 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -4 457 -3 122 Purchases of intangible assets -105 -133 Proceeds from government grants related to assets 5 351 2 665 Interest received 203 150 Cash used in investing activities 992 -440 Repayments of loans received -400 -400 Interest paid -1 256 -1 781 Other payments related to financing activities -6 -1 Cash used in financing activities -1 662 -2 182 NET CASH FLOW 11 234 17 650 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 31 993 17 213 Change in cash and cash equivalents 11 234 17 650 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 43 227 34 863

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee