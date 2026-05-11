

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYKA.F, 9101.T), a Japanese shipping company, said on Monday that it expects a decline in net earnings for the first half and the full year amidst persisting conflict in the Middle East. The company, however, projects a rise in revenue for both periods.



For the six-month period to September 30, Nippon Yusen anticipates a net income of JPY 91 billion, down 11% from the same period last year. Profit per share is projected to be at JPY 213.



The company expects operating profit of JPY 69 billion, up 1.4% from the previous year. Nippon Yusen projects sales of JPY 1.285 trillion, up 8.7% from last year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the shipping company projects a net profit of JPY 195 billion, down 7.9% from last year. Profit per share is anticipated to be at JPY 464.91.



Nippon Yusen expects an operating profit of JPY 145 billion, up 4.6% from the previous year. The company projects sales of JPY 2.605 trillion, up 7.5% from last year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Nippon Yusen aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 200 per share, less than the previous year's JPY 230 per share.



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