iFAST Global Bank Launches Worldwide Scan & Pay Powered by Alipay+

LONDON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFAST Global Bank ("the Bank") today announced the launch of Worldwide Scan & Pay, a cross-border QR code payment feature powered by Alipay+, the unified wallet gateway of Ant International. Worldwide Scan & Pay enables fast, cardless transactions for individual clients at over 150 million merchants across more than 220 markets worldwide.

With the launch, iFAST Global Bank is the first UK bank to enable QR code payments in partnership with Ant International. Through Worldwide Scan & Pay, iFAST Global Bank's clients can make payments at Alipay+ compatible QR merchants and supported national QR networks by simply scanning via the iFAST Global Bank mobile application and confirming the transaction, without the need for a physical card. Alipay+ currently partners with over 10 national QR schemes across Asia and beyond.

Scaling iFAST Global Bank's International Payment Capabilities

Mr Inayat Kashif, CEO of iFAST Global Bank, said: "This collaboration advances our vision of banking without boundaries by enabling customers from all over the world to access seamless global payment solutions through a single bank account. Together with Alipay+, we are enhancing the way clients transact internationally by delivering a more integrated and convenient global payment experience."

This is the first collaboration between iFAST Global Bank and Ant International, with further initiatives under consideration to expand payment features and solutions, including travel-related offerings within the Alipay+ AI-powered suite of services over time.

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, offering a unified techfin platform supporting financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth. Its unified wallet gateway, Alipay+, provides cross-border payment and digital services that help connect global merchants to consumers.

Mr Edward Yue, General Manager of Alipay+ Global Power Center, Ant International, said: "As cross-border commerce accelerates, there is a greater need to strengthen interoperability to bridge ecosystems, unlock new customer flows and deliver more inclusive financial services. Payments are the foundation of the future of commerce, which we believe is also a growth engine for the global digital economy. Our partnership with iFAST builds on our shared vision to make payments work for everyone, everywhere. At Alipay+, we have a continued commitment to supporting financial institutions, including banks, e-wallets and fintechs, with solutions that drive growth, enhance digital user experience, and strengthen the digital economy."

About Worldwide Scan & Pay

Designed for the globally mobile client, the key features of Worldwide Scan & Pay include:

Available to all iFAST Global Bank's Digital Personal Banking clients

Supported across 220+ markets worldwide

Payments linked directly to clients' Multi-Currency Current Accounts, providing a secure, convenient, and hassle-free experience

Designed for in-person retail shopping, dining, and travelling

Enables smooth and seamless cross-border transactions, with payments completed in seconds

About iFAST Corporation & iFAST Global Bank

iFAST Corporation is a global digital banking and wealth management platform, with assets under administration of S$32.64 billion as at 31 March 2026. Established in 2000, it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, and the UK. iFAST Global Bank is a fully licensed UK bank, offering multi-currency deposits, payment services, and remittance solutions. Regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Bank is a direct member of the Bank of England Faster Payment Scheme, Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) and SWIFT. iFAST Global Bank is also a member of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) where eligible deposits are protected up to £120,000 for each customer.

iFAST Global Bank was recently recognised as the "Best Consumer's Choice - Highly Commended" at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2026. In recognition of its innovative practices in global digital banking services, the Bank was honoured with the "Best Newcomer" award at the British Bank Awards 2025 hosted by the UK's leading financial review platform Smart Money People.

For more information, visit www.ifastgb.com and www.ifastcorp.com

Media Contact:

Rachelle Au-Yeung | rachelle.auyeung@ifastgb.com / ir@ifastfinancial.com

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