Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 08 May 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 08 May 2026 929.71 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 919.94 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

11 May 2026