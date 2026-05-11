Strategic acquisition strengthens Macnica ATD Europe's early-stage engagement, engineering support and coverage across Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

Macnica ATD Europe today announced the acquisition of Indesmatech, a pan-European technology and advisory company specializing in advanced semiconductor representation, design-in support and consulting, as well as point click buying services.

The acquisition is a strategic move by Macnica ATD Europe to strengthen its commercial and engineering presence across Scandinavia and Northern Europe, adding established regional relationships, in-house engineering capabilities and a proven ecosystem-led approach in line with its already strong presence in the region.

It's business focus areas include IoT, communications and power, embedded computing, memory and ASIC, and audio and sensing applications. This complements Macnica ATD Europe's existing portfolio and reinforces its ability to support customers across a wide range of technology-driven markets.

The two companies' go-to-market models are closely aligned. Macnica ATD Europe takes an architecture-driven solutions approach, which goes beyond individual component supply to provide customers with end-to-end system solutions. Indesmatech brings a complementary project-led model, supporting customers from chip-level technology selection through system-level implementation.

Central to the aquisition rationale is Indesmatech's "REP 2.0" model which combines marketing, design support, production and supply chain management, direct pricing and project CTO support, making it the right fit for Macnica ATD Europe's strategy to engage earlier in the customer design cycle.

"Indesmatech brings exactly the kind of front-end engagement, technical depth and regional access that will help us accelerate design-in success across Europe," said Björn Krasemann, Vice President of Sales, Macnica ATD Europe. "Their strength in early-stage customer engagement, their relationships across the Nordics and Northern Europe, and their engineering-led approach are a natural extension of Macnica ATD Europe's commercial and technical team. This acquisition gives us greater ability to create and support pipeline across Europe."

The acquisition adds established coverage in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the UK and Poland, as well as partner cooperation in Germany as a result of Indesmatech's existing operations.

The company was co-founded by Soren Manicus and Rune Domsten in 2014 and both leaders are enthusiastic about moving forward together with Macnica.

"Joining Macnica ATD Europe gives Indesmatech the opportunity to scale the model we have built around early engagement, technical trust and ecosystem collaboration," said Soren Manicus. "Our customers and technology partners will benefit from Macnica ATD Europe's broader resources and supplier relationships, while continuing to work with the same engineering-led team and design-in support model that has defined Indesmatech," added Rune Domsten.

By combining Macnica ATD Europe's supplier portfolio, technical resources and European organization with Indesmatech's capabilities and regional network, Macnica ATD Europe expects to strengthen pipeline creation and support, increase early-stage customer engagement and improve conversion of design opportunities into commercial wins.

The acquisition gives Macnica ATD Europe expanded market reach, a stronger ecosystem-led selling motion and increased access to customers developing advanced audio, sensing, IoT, embedded computing and semiconductor solutions.

About Macnica ATD Europe

As the European division of Macnica Holdings, Inc. (TSE:3132), a 8.55B Euro global leader headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, Macnica ATD Europe is a leader in semiconductor distribution and engineering services, specializing in design-in support, advanced technology representation, and solutions spanning IoT, communications, embedded computing, audio and sensing, and power applications. With offices across France, Germany, and the UK, and established coverage throughout Scandinavia and Northern Europe, Macnica ATD Europe combines regional expertise with a broad supplier portfolio to help customers move from concept to commercial production. For more information, visit www.macnica.com/eu

About Indesmatech

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Herlev, Denmark, Indesmatech is a pan-European semiconductor representative and design-in partner specializing in advanced technology representation, engineering-led design support, and IoT solutions. Operating as a Design-in and Marketing Partner, Indesmatech supports customers from chip-level technology selection through system-level implementation across IoT, communications and power, embedded computing, audio and sensing, and custom ASIC applications. For more information, visit www.indesmatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506615058/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Carl Dahlberg, Sr. Director of Marketing, carl.dahlberg@macnica.com