

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Securities Co.,Ltd. (016360.KS), a South Korean financial investment and securities firm, on Monday reported higher net income in the first quarter of the full year 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company KRW 450.86 billion from KRW 248.41 billion in the same period last year.



Operating income surged to KRW 609.53 billion from KRW 334.64 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 7.12 trillion from KRW 3.27 trillion in the previous year.



Samsung Securities is currently trading 1.46% lesser at KRW 135,200 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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