

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Monday amid failed peace efforts in the U.S.-Iran conflict.



After U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to end the months-long conflict now stretching over two months, Iran said it would continue using both 'the weapon of diplomacy' and military resistance whenever it considers necessary to protect national interests.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the U.S. has committed a breach of trust in every diplomatic process it has participated in over the past 20 years.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 611.79 after falling 0.7 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was little changed with a negative bias and France's CAC 40 fell 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent, driven by gains in energy stocks such as BP Plc and Shell.



Compass Group shares rose over 2 percent. The world's largest caterer raised its 2026 profit outlook after reporting a 12 percent rise in underlying operating profit for the half year ended March 2026.



Safestay shares plummeted 9 percent. The hostel group announced that Peter Zielke will step down from his executive responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer effective June 10. Davide Caschili will take over from Zielke in the role from the same date.



German auto parts supplier Stabilus gained 2 percent after reaffirming its FY26 guidance.



IT firm Adesso tumbled 3.4 percent despite the company posting Q1 profit above analyst expectations.



Hannover Re dropped 1.6 percent after reporting first-quarter profit below forecasts.



Copper producer Aurubis rallied 3.3 percent after reporting improved performance in Q2 and raising its 2025-26 forecast.



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