

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has said Iran's response to his 14-point proposal to end the Middle Est war is 'totally unacceptable.'



After reviewing the Trump administration's 14-point memorandum of understanding outlining a framework for broader nuclear talks at the weekend, Iran rejected many of the proposals, calling it equal to surrender.



Tehran demanded that the 10 week-old war should immediately end, Washington should guarantee that it will never attack Iran again, and lift sanctions against the Iranian regime and the naval blockade.



Iranian state media also reported that Tehran's counter-proposals to the Trump administration included compensation for the losses incurred from U.S. attacks and recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.



'According to the proposed framework, negotiations at this stage will focus on the issue of ending the war in the region,' it added.



Trump responded with a brief statement posted on Truth Social Sunday, saying, 'I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it - TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE'.



'We will never bow our heads before the enemy, and if talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat,' Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X.



'Rather, the goal is to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and to defend national interests with resolute strength,' he added.



Meanwhile, a cargo vessel near Qatar in the Persian Gulf was reportedly hit by drones.



The government of United Arab Emirates and Kuwait said they had intercepted drones launched from Iran.



With peace prospects dimming in the Middle East, Brent crude oil bounced back to cross the $100 mark Monday, and was trading near $104 per barrel, while the US-traded WTI traded above $97.



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