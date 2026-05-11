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WKN: EVNK01 | ISIN: DE000EVNK013 | Ticker-Symbol: EVK
Xetra
11.05.26 | 15:32
17,820 Euro
+4,52 % +0,770
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,83017,85015:48
17,83017,84015:46
PR Newswire
11.05.2026 12:54 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IFAT Munich 2026: Vary Tech, Evonik and SupeZET Launch Full-Chain Chemical Recycling Package for Waste Plastics to High-Quality PPO and Circular Naphtha

MUNICH, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFAT Munich 2026, Vary Tech, a global leader in solid waste resource utilization, together with Evonik and SupeZET, officially launched a full-industry chain process package for chemically recycling waste plastics into high-quality Plastic Pyrolysis Oil (PPO) and circular naphtha.

To accelerate commercialization, Vary Tech and SupeZET signed a strategic agreement at the exhibition to establish CARBON LOOP SYSTEMS PTE. LTD. in Singapore, focusing on chemical plastic recycling and SAF from biomass. The joint venture, together with Evonik and Singapore-based JE Synergy, also signed an MOU to build Asia's first closed-loop chemical recycling demonstration project for post-consumer plastics from low value municipal plastic waste, supporting Singapore's Zero Waste Masterplan.

Against tightening global plastic recycling mandates - including the EU's PPWR, new ELV Regulation, France's AGEC law, India's Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2026, and the Plastics Pact - the industry needs to move from basic pyrolysis to stable output of compliant chemical feedstocks. This joint package fills the circular naphtha gap, turning low-value, mixed, mechanically non-recyclable polyolefin (PP/PE) waste into premium petrochemical feedstock.

The core technology is Vary Tech's oxygen-free pyrolysis, developed over 20 years and six iterations. With a single-unit capacity of 150 tons/day and over 8,000 operating hours annually, it ensures high front-end stability. The PPO then enters Evonik's proprietary Rocket module for upgrading and impurity removal, followed by SupeZET's advanced hydrogenation and fractionation for deep refining.

The complete chain - feedstock pretreatment, continuous pyrolysis, deep purification, and product offtake - directly outputs circular naphtha and high-quality PPO meeting international petrochemical standards. This ensures seamless entry into global petrochemical and low-carbon fuel supply chains, removing technical barriers to the high-end circular economy.

As the core engine, Vary Tech's oxygen-free pyrolysis technology offers broad feedstock compatibility. Beyond waste plastics, it has been applied to waste tires, oil sludge, industrial hazardous waste, medical waste, and new energy solid waste, with over 100 commercial pyrolysis lines delivered globally.

While building chemical recycling, Vary Tech also leads in mechanical recycling. Leveraging 16 years of self-operated plant experience and its "high-end equipment manufacturing + industrial operation" dual-drive model, Vary Tech showcased its AI-powered intelligent home appliance dismantling system at the exhibition. Achieving 200 units per hour - a global efficiency record - the system delivers high-purity separation of all e-waste categories. Vary Tech has empowered Haier, TCL, and Midea, providing green recycling services for over 130 million obsolete appliances worldwide.

From mechanical to chemical recycling, Vary Tech is integrating global supply chain resources to deliver scalable, economical, and sustainable technical solutions for global climate action and circular economy goals.

For further information, please visit solidwastepyrolysis.com or en.varygroup.com or https://vary-tech.en.made-in-china.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/103059726/admin/page-posts/published/

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@VARYTECH-pi5hf

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976607/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976608/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifat-munich-2026-vary-tech-evonik-and-supezet-launch-full-chain-chemical-recycling-package-for-waste-plastics-to-high-quality-ppo-and-circular-naphtha-302768113.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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