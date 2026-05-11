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WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:03
14,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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AVARDA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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AVARDA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
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14,62014,78015:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics April 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 24,881 million at the end of April 2026. Compared to April 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 19% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 510,114* at the end of April, representing an increase of 29% compared with April 2025.

As of 30 April 2026As of 30 April 2026
24 881+19%510 +29%
Loan portfolio, SEK millionApp-users, thousand
MonthApril 2026April 2025Change
Everyday Finance
Transaction volume**, SEK million4,0072,975+35%
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million438488-10%
Cumulative for the yearJan-Apr 2026Jan-Apr 2025Change
Everyday Finance
Transaction volume**, SEK million14,50510,799+34%
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million1,8101,911-5%

* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.
** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.

All figures for April 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
E-mail: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 May 2026 at 13:00 CEST.

About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Born in a small Swedish town, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our self-developed, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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