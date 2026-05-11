Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics April 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 24,881 million at the end of April 2026. Compared to April 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 19% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 510,114* at the end of April, representing an increase of 29% compared with April 2025.
|As of 30 April 2026
|As of 30 April 2026
|24 881+19%
|510 +29%
|Loan portfolio, SEK million
|App-users, thousand
|Month
|April 2026
|April 2025
|Change
|Everyday Finance
|Transaction volume**, SEK million
|4,007
|2,975
|+35%
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|438
|488
|-10%
|Cumulative for the year
|Jan-Apr 2026
|Jan-Apr 2025
|Change
|Everyday Finance
|Transaction volume**, SEK million
|14,505
|10,799
|+34%
|Consumer Lending
|New lending, SEK million
|1,810
|1,911
|-5%
* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.
** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.
All figures for April 2026 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
E-mail: ir@avarda.com
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 May 2026 at 13:00 CEST.
About Avarda Group
Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Born in a small Swedish town, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our self-developed, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.