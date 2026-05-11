Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics April 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 24,881 million at the end of April 2026. Compared to April 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 19% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 510,114* at the end of April, representing an increase of 29% compared with April 2025.

As of 30 April 2026 As of 30 April 2026 24 881+19% 510 +29% Loan portfolio, SEK million App-users, thousand

Month April 2026 April 2025 Change Everyday Finance Transaction volume**, SEK million 4,007 2,975 +35% Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 438 488 -10%

Cumulative for the year Jan-Apr 2026 Jan-Apr 2025 Change Everyday Finance Transaction volume**, SEK million 14,505 10,799 +34% Consumer Lending New lending, SEK million 1,810 1,911 -5%

* Number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.

** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.

All figures for April 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO

E-mail: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 May 2026 at 13:00 CEST.

About Avarda Group

Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Born in a small Swedish town, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our self-developed, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.