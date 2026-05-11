Arctic Minerals AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Arctic Minerals AB (publ)

On 11 May 2026, Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at BAHR Advokatbyrå, Birger Jarlsgatan 16 in Stockholm.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed new share issue of shares to subscribers covered by Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed issue of a maximum of 133,332 shares to incoming CFO Johan Spetz (no more than 95,238 shares), deputy CEO Erik Lundstam through the company Luconex AB (no more than 9,523 shares) and chairman of the board Robert Behets through Mr Robert Arthur Behets & Mrs Kristina Jane Behets (no more than 28,571 shares). The subscription price is SEK 5.25 per share and has been determined through the accelerated bookbuilding procedure carried out by Pareto Securities AB on 21 April 2026 and is deemed to be on market terms. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted to the subscribers.

The issue results in an increase in the number of shares in the Company of a maximum of 133,332 shares and an increase in the share capital of SEK 5,333.280093.

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

For further information

See the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 8 380 870

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.30 p.m. CEST on 11 May 2026.