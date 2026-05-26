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WKN: A411LJ | ISIN: SE0024172779 | Ticker-Symbol: 9QY0
Frankfurt
26.05.26 | 09:30
0,536 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC MINERALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC MINERALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 08:45 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Arctic Minerals AB: Excellent Copper and Silver Recoveries in Historical Metallurgical Testing at Hennes Bay

Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of recently discovered historical metallurgical testwork and mineralogy investigations at its flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project in Sweden ("Hennes Bay" or the "Project"). The historical results demonstrate that high copper (over 90%) and silver (up to 85%) recoveries are possible using standard processing technologies.

The historical metallurgical testwork programme was undertaken on drill core from the Dingelvik and Henneviken deposits at the Minpro testing facility (Stråssa, Sweden) in 1982-1983. The objectives of the testwork programme were to assess flotation amenability and to provide an indication of achievable copper-silver concentrate quality relative to typical smelter specifications.

Full announcement

This press release is a summary of the Full Announcement which is enclosed to this press release and can also be accessed on the Company website.

Highlights

  • Dingelvik and Henneviken composite samples reported to have responded favourably to conventional sulphide flotation, producing copper concentrates of potentially saleable quality
  • Copper recoveries of ~90% for Dingelvik and >90% for Henneviken samples achieved under the testwork conditions. Silver recoveries indicated at ~75% for Dingelvik and ≥85% for Henneviken
  • Copper concentrate grades of ~30% for Dingelvik and ≥30% for Henneviken reported. Silver grades in concentrate were typically reported in the range 400-500g/t
  • Improved copper and silver recoveries at Dingelvik were observed at finer grind sizes (down to P90 ~70 µm), suggesting potential sensitivity to liberation
  • Multi-element assays reported for selected final concentrates indicate low to moderate levels of common penalty elements (e.g. As, Sb, Bi) and base metal impurities (e.g. Pb, Zn). Reported impurity levels would not be expected to preclude concentrate saleability under modern custom smelter terms; however, penalty schedules are smelter- and market-dependent
  • Historic mineralogy investigations from Dingelvik show chalcopyrite dominant mineralogy with local abundant bornite and chalcocite. Silver occurs in tennantite. Recent petrographic analysis on drill core samples from the Baldersnäs prospect similarly highlighted chalcopyrite as the dominant copper mineral specie

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter George commented:

These are extremely encouraging historical met results. The Company plans to conduct a modern preliminary met testwork program on Dingelvik mineralisation using a larger and more representative sample set, including material from additional drillholes and other zones within the potential orebody.

Arctic Minerals' focus is to build on this very solid foundation and systematically demonstrate the full potential and value of Hennes Bay through drilling to rapidly grow the resource base, as well as targeted technical work programs and studies to advance the Project's development.

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

Other

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

For further information

see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

This information is information that Arctic Minerals AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 a.m. CEST on 26 May 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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