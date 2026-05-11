

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.590 billion, or $4.49 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Constellation Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $972 million or $2.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 63.8% to $11.122 billion from $6.788 billion last year.



Constellation Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.590 Bln. vs. $118 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.49 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $11.122 Bln vs. $6.788 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.00 To $ 12.00



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