Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Launches Embodied AI Robotics Education Platform Featuring Proprietary Curriculum Built on Advanced Humanoid Robotics Systems

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ), an AI-powered education company, today announced the launch of its embodied AI robotics education platform featuring advanced humanoid robots and robotic dog systems from Unitree Robotics.

The initiative combines robotics hardware, intelligent software systems, and Classover's internally developed proprietary robotics curriculum designed to provide hands-on AI and robotics learning experiences for K-12 students.

Classover has integrated humanoid robotics platforms into live instructional environments, enabling students to interact with, program, and operate robotics systems within classroom settings. Based on these robotics platforms, Classover has further developed education-focused classroom applications, intelligent learning modules, robotics interaction workflows, and student-facing educational experiences tailored to its instructional framework.

Classover believes these systems support scalable robotics education and embodied AI learning experiences designed for future AI-driven educational environments.

Unlike traditional robotics demonstrations, the platform is designed to integrate robotics technologies directly into instructional activities, project-based learning, programming exercises, AI experimentation, and collaborative classroom experiences.

The current curriculum framework includes:

Introduction to AI, robotics, and embodied AI systems

Humanoid robot interaction and motion control

Robotic dog navigation, sensing, and task execution

Python and Scratch programming for robotics applications

AI agents and intelligent interaction systems

Robotics perception, automation, and machine intelligence

Real-time robotics control and classroom interaction workflows

Exploration of potential future applications for humanoid robotics and AI systems

Classover believes its robotics initiative extends beyond hardware deployment and reflects its broader strategy of developing a scalable AI robotics education ecosystem combining robotics hardware, intelligent software systems, and proprietary curriculum offerings.

Through direct interaction with humanoid robots and robotics platforms, students are able to participate in robotics training, AI-assisted learning experiences, coding exercises, and project-based educational activities incorporating embodied AI concepts.

Classover believes embodied AI and robotics technologies may become increasingly important components of future education and workforce development. The Company plans to continue expanding its AI robotics programs, intelligent interaction learning systems, and proprietary robotics curriculum offerings across additional educational initiatives in the future.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. Classover believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company's mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/classover-launches-embodied-ai-robotics-education-platform-featur-1165628