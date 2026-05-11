Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Drills 13.0m of 594 g/t Silver Including 0.5m of 7,900 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill campaign marks a significant milestone, targeting both infill and expansion of established high-grade silver zones. To date, a total of 13,845 metres across 68 drill holes has been completed in 2026 (Figure 6).

Highlights

Hole LM-26-350 intersected 13.0m of 594 g/t silver in the Shaft 6-Southeast ("S6-SE") target area Including 2.0m of 873 g/t silver Including 0.5m of 7,900 g/t silver





S6-SE has limited historic mine workings and historic drilling, highlighting strong potential for new high-grade silver discoveries





The S6-SE silver intercept occurs ~150m from Shaft 6-South ("S6-S") (Figure 4). The S6-S area has delivered some of the best intercepts reported by Brixton and S6-SE shows similar patterns of silver distribution





Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, "We are excited to report the fourth batch of drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program. These results clearly indicate that new mineralization remains to be discovered and reinforces Langis as a truly unique primary silver project. We plan to add a second drill around mid-May to meet our goal of a minimum 60,000m of drilling at Langis this year as we advance toward a maiden resource estimate. Based on the historical mining at Langis and the drilling Brixton has conducted we have an Exploration Target for the project of 400 g/t silver to 800 g/t silver in the 1 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes range. In addition, we have initiated drilling on the tailings at Langis to quantify the silver content within the tailings followed by metallurgical recovery test work. We believe that the tailings recovery project represents a short-term catalyst for the company to unlock value for shareholders."

Figure 1. Core photographs of holes LM-26-289 and LM-26-350.





Discussion

Brixton's exploration around the historic Shaft 6 area at Langis has outlined at least two zones of silver mineralization: Shaft 6 South (S6-S) and Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE). Most of the results in this news release relate to S6-S, where ultra-high-grade silver mineralization was previously reported from this year's program (refer to News Release, March 25, 2026). As shown in Table 1, drilling in this area continues to return high-grade intercepts, including in holes LM-26-289 and LM-26-332.

The latest results from hole LM-26-350 confirm the S6-SE target area as a meaningful expansion opportunity within the general Shaft 6 zone at the Langis Project (Figure 2). The 13.0m interval grading 594 g/t silver, including 0.5m of 7,900 g/t silver, represents one of the strongest intercepts returned to date from an area that has seen limited drilling and historic mine development.

Hole LM-26-350 in the S6-SE area is located approximately 150 metres from the S6-S area. Notably, the distribution of silver within veins in LM-26-350 is similar to that observed at S6-S. In both areas, silver mineralization is primarily hosted along the unconformity between the Keewatin Basalts and the Huronian Sediments (Figure 4). This association supports the interpretation that S6-SE may represent a parallel or related high-grade zone to S6-S within the broader mineralized system.

Unlike portions of Shaft 6 that are impacted by historic workings, S6-SE has limited mine development and no known historic stopes. Follow-up drilling will focus on stepping out along strike from LM-26-350 to test continuity of the high-grade silver intervals and refine structural controls.

Figure 2. Location map of drill holes referenced in this news release within the Langis Project.





Figure 3. Detailed map of drill holes in this news release of the Shaft 6 area, historic mining works projected to surface and A to A' cross-section trace.





Table 1. Selected Assay Intervals for holes LM-26-289, LM-26-332 and LM-26-350.

PAD ID Hole ID From To Interval Silver meter meter meter g/t PAD 29 LM-26-289 141.00 147.00 6.00 115.40 including 142.50 143.00 0.50 1130.00 and 172.00 174.00 2.00 76.41 PAD 38 LM-26-332 83.75 88.00 4.25 76.67 and 101.00 101.50 0.50 480.00 PAD 12 LM-26-350 176.00 216.00 40.00 200.11 including 193.00 206.00 13.00 594.43 and including 193.00 195.00 2.00 873.00 and including 204.70 205.20 0.50 7900.00

All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined

Table 2. Selected Assay Intervals for other Langis holes reported herein.

PAD ID Hole ID From To Interval Silver meter meter meter g/t PAD 07 LM-26-308 97.00 99.70 2.70 11.66 including 97.85 98.35 0.50 23.50 PAD 07 LM-26-309 150.00 157.15 7.15 62.83 including 156.55 157.15 0.60 242.00 PAD 07 LM-26-310 No Significant Intervals PAD 07 LM-26-311 No Significant Intervals PAD 07 LM-26-312 No Significant Intervals PAD 07 LM-26-313 175.00 176.00 1.00 18.70 PAD 32 LM-26-314 59.00 61.00 2.00 47.00 PAD 32 LM-26-315 137.00 167.00 30.00 13.07 including 137.00 144.00 7.00 26.38 PAD 33 LM-26-316 112.00 116.50 4.50 67.74 including 115.50 116.00 0.50 165.00 PAD 33 LM-26-317 144.50 146.00 1.50 35.84 145.60 146.00 0.40 110.00 PAD 33 LM-26-319 No Significant Intervals PAD 05 LM-26-320 113.00 129.00 16.00 5.30 PAD 05 LM-26-321 104.00 123.80 19.80 21.33 including 113.00 115.00 2.00 134.00 PAD 05 LM-26-322 180.20 211.00 30.80 10.34 PAD 05 LM-26-323 No Significant Intervals PAD 06 LM-26-324 No Significant Intervals PAD 06 LM-26-325 No Significant Intervals PAD 06 LM-26-326 No Significant Intervals PAD 06 LM-26-327 No Significant Intervals PAD 06 LM-26-328 147.00 152.00 5.00 58.20 including 147.00 149.00 2.00 132.76 PAD 06 LM-26-330 No Significant Intervals PAD 38 LM-26-331 156.00 183.00 27.00 8.09 including 178.00 183.00 5.00 23.64 PAD 38 LM-26-333 98.00 110.00 12.00 7.82 and 124.00 137.50 13.50 3.46 PAD 38 LM-26-334 90.00 93.80 3.80 15.87 PAD 38 LM-26-336 142.00 144.70 2.70 6.85 and 184.65 206.60 21.95 6.91

All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Figure 4. A to A' Cross Section Looking Northwest showing drill holes results from S6-S and S6-SE. Cross section trace in Figure 3.





This cross-section displays only segments of drill holes located 20m away from the section. Lithological contacts are interpretive and based on prior drilling. Historic drillhole assays are projected to a maximum of 20m from the section.

Figure 5. Core box photographs of hole LM-26-350 from 193.0m to 206.0m, including silver assay results.





Figure 6. Drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area, highlights from the 2026 campaign to date.





Table 3. Collar Information.

Hole ID

Pad ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

Area

LM-26-289 PAD 29 607374 5270726 214.1 90 -45 198.0 S6-S LM-26-308 PAD 07 607385 5270685 214.1 95 -60 168.0 S6-S LM-26-309 PAD 07 607385 5270685 214.1 90 -60 210.0 S6-S LM-26-310 PAD 07 607385 5270685 214.1 85 -50 180.0 S6-S LM-26-311 PAD 07 607385 5270685 214.1 120 -60 249.0 S6-S LM-26-312 PAD 07 607385 5270685 214.1 100 -45 201.0 S6-S LM-26-313 PAD 07 607385 5270685 214.1 270 -70 207.0 S6-S LM-26-314 PAD 32 607385 5270665 214.1 270 -45 198.0 S6-S LM-26-315 PAD 32 607385 5270665 214.1 90 -60 240.0 S6-S LM-26-316 PAD 33 607367 5270644 212.9 90 -50 222.0 S6-S LM-26-317 PAD 33 607367 5270644 212.9 90 -60 240.0 S6-S LM-26-319 PAD 33 607367 5270644 212.9 90 -50 192.0 S6-S LM-26-320 PAD 05 607385 5270790 215.4 180 -45 129.0 S6-S LM-26-321 PAD 05 607385 5270790 215.4 90 -60 186.0 S6-S LM-26-322 PAD 05 607385 5270790 215.4 90 -70 213.0 S6-S LM-26-323 PAD 05 607385 5270790 215.4 90 -55 210.0 S6-S LM-26-324 PAD 06 607385 5270810 215.9 90 -60 124.3 S6-S LM-26-325 PAD 06 607385 5270810 215.9 95 -65 210.0 S6-S LM-26-326 PAD 06 607385 5270810 215.9 85 -45 118.5 S6-S LM-26-327 PAD 06 607385 5270810 215.9 100 -60 222.0 S6-S LM-26-328 PAD 06 607385 5270810 215.9 90 -50 249.0 S6-S LM-26-330 PAD 06 607385 5270810 215.9 90 -60 117.4 S6-S LM-26-331 PAD 38 607385 5270770 214.9 90 -50 204.0 S6-S LM-26-332 PAD 38 607385 5270770 214.9 85 -55 201.0 S6-S LM-26-333 PAD 38 607385 5270770 214.9 95 -55 216.0 S6-S LM-26-334 PAD 38 607385 5270770 214.9 85 -60 96.0 S6-S LM-26-336 PAD 38 607385 5270770 214.9 80 -50 219.0 S6-S LM-26-350 PAD 12 607480 5270820 218.1 95 -50 258.0 S6-SE



About the Langis Project

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. Intermittently from 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 777.5 g/t silver (25 opt). Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Over 10km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50m to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for silver were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied with the type and abundance of mineralization observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company's website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., is a consultant for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-silver-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707



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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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