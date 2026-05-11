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WKN: 887758 | ISIN: US2555191004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
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DIXIE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
11.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
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The Dixie Group Reports Results for First Quarter of 2026

DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / The Dixie Group, Inc. (OTCQB:DXYN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company had net sales of $59,380,000 as compared to $62,990,000 in the same quarter of 2025. The Company had an operating income of $3,264,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to an operating income of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2025. The net income from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2026 was $1,354,000 or $0.09 per diluted share. In 2025, the net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter was $1,582,000 or $0.11 per diluted share.

Commenting on the results, Daniel K. Frierson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Continued soft market conditions within the flooring industry, driven by historical low existing home sales, high home prices and interest rates, were compounded in the first quarter of 2026 by the uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East. Our gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2026 was boosted by the recognition of a $3.3 million receivable for the anticipated refund of IEEPA tariffs. Adjusted for the impact of the IEEPA tariffs, year over year margins improved by 2% of net sales despite lower sales volume in 2026. The improved year over year gross profit margin is mainly the impact of our previously announced Profit Improvement Plan. Based on our first quarter activity, including the recognition of the IEEPA tariff refund and additional new initiatives, we estimate the impact of our Plan to be an improvement in year over year profit of $17.8 million.

In the second quarter of 2026 we started seeing higher costs for our raw materials driven primarily by the higher price of oil. We have implemented a price increase in the second quarter, as have many others in the industry, to offset these rising material costs. Order entry in the second quarter of 2026 has been closely in line with the order entry for the same period in 2025.

In the first quarter we participated in multiple trade shows, including the International Surfaces trade show in Las Vegas, where we showcased thirty-four new broadloom carpet styles across our nylon, polyester and decorative collections. Our focus continues to be on the creation of differentiated styles for the mid to high end consumer with an emphasis on color, pattern and textural visuals. We also showcased new visuals and innovations in our hard surface offerings. This included new colors and patterns in our Fabrica wood program and expanded WPC offerings, with new visuals and colors, in our TRUCOR brand.", Frierson concluded.

The net sales for the first quarter of 2026 were $59.4 million compared to $63.0 million in the first quarter of the previous year. Year over year gross margin improved by 5.6% of gross sales with the biggest impact being the recognition of $3.3 million for the receivable of IEEPA tariffs paid in 2025 and 2026. Adjusted for this receivable and the impact of the IEEPA tariffs in the comparable periods, the gross profit margin would have been 28.6% of net sales in 2026 as compared to 26.9% of net sales in 2025. Selling and administrative expenses were below the prior year at $16.0 million compared to $16.9 million. This improvement was driven by cost reductions as part of our Profit Improvement Plan. On our balance sheet, receivables, excluding the receivable recorded for the IEEPA tariff refund, increased $3.7 million from the balance at fiscal year end 2025 due to higher sales in the last month of the first quarter 2026 as compared to the seasonally lower sales volume in the last month of the fiscal year 2025. Net inventory value at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $68.1 million or $1.7 million greater than the balance of $66.4 million at fiscal year end 2025. The increase in inventory is mainly the result of increased volume in preparation of the expectation for the seasonally higher sales volume in the second quarter. Combined accounts payable and accrued expenses were $4.3 million higher at the end of the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the December 2025 balance. This increase was primarily driven by higher payables and accruals to replenish inventory and meet higher production needs in preparation for an expected increase in demand in the second quarter. In the first quarter of 2026, capital expenditures were $59 thousand. Capital expenditures for the full fiscal year 2026 are planned at $2.9 million. Interest expense was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Our debt increased by $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 driven by operating needs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the levels of demand for the products produced by the Company. Other factors that could affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, availability of raw material and transportation costs related to petroleum prices, the cost and availability of capital, integration of acquisitions, ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel and general economic and competitive conditions related to the Company's business. Issues related to the availability and price of energy may adversely affect the Company's operations. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

CONTACT
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited; in thousands, except earnings (loss) per share)


Three Months Ended


March 28,
2026

March 29,
2025




NET SALES

$

59,380

$

62,990

Cost of sales

40,092

46,088

GROSS PROFIT

19,288

16,902

Selling and administrative expenses

15,996

16,874

Other operating income, net

(84

)

(98

)

Facility consolidation and severance expenses, net

112

115

OPERATING INCOME

3,264

11

Interest expense

1,905

1,493

Other (income) expense, net

(32

)

88

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

1,391

(1,570

)

Income tax provision

37

12

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

1,354

(1,582

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(203

)

(115

)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,151

$

(1,697

)


BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:

Continuing operations

$

0.09

$

(0.11

)

Discontinued operations

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Net income (loss)

$

0.08

$

(0.12

)


BASIC SHARES OUTSTANDING

14,533

14,366


DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:

Continuing operations

$

0.09

$

(0.11

)

Discontinued operations

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Net income (loss)

$

0.08

$

(0.12

)


DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING

14,626

14,366


DIVIDENDS PER SHARE:

Common Stock

$

-

$

-

Class B Common Stock

$

-

$

-

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)


March 28,
2026

December 27,
2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)


CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,346

$

3,204

Receivables, net of allowances for expected credit losses of $773 and $640

26,566

22,984

Receivables - tariffs refunds

3,318

-

Inventory, net

68,070

66,370

Prepaid and other current assets

6,173

5,391

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

106,473

97,949


PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

28,059

29,154

OPERATING LEASES RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

22,541

23,649

RESTRICTED CASH

3,898

3,865

OTHER ASSETS

17,270

19,488

LONG TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

1,002

1,053

TOTAL ASSETS

$

179,243

$

175,158


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

26,118

$

22,781

Accrued expenses

17,022

16,043

Current portion of long-term debt

59,222

56,642

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,781

4,553

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

1,200

1,073

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

108,343

101,092


LONG-TERM DEBT, NET

24,610

25,096

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

18,963

20,200

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

14,070

16,651

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

3,273

3,321

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,984

8,798

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

179,243

$

175,158

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dixie-group-reports-results-for-first-quarter-of-2026-1165614

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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