Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company") is a developer of enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high value chemical industries. The Company is pleased to report on outreach, marketing, and educational activities, both past and planned for spring 2026. Our participation includes presentations, exhibitions and keynote lectures on our advanced automation technology for chemical R&D: Self-Driving Labs, and DirectInject-LC.

DATE EVENT LOCATION TELESCOPE PARTICIPATION Mar 1 - 4 IFPAC 2026 Bethesda, MD Self-Driving Labs presentation, DirectInject-LC presentation Mar 19 - 20 Laborama 360 Brussels, BE DirectInject-LC exhibition & presentation Mar 24 - 27 Analytica Conference & Tradeshow Munich, DE Self-Driving Labs poster, DirectInject-LC exhibition Apr 15 - 17 42nd SCI Process Development Symposium Cambridge, EN Discussions on Process Analytical Technology Apr 21-22 Agilent Productivity & Lab Automation Days Waldbronn, DE DirectInject-LC exhibition & workshop Apr 22 Pfizer PSSM 2026 Groton, CT Keynote lecture - Dr. Jason Hein, CTO Apr 23 (NJ)

May 7 (MA) Mettler Toledo AutoChem InfoDay Iselin, NJ

Cambridge, MA Discussions on Process Analytical Technology May 10 - 13 Groningen Molecular Chemistry Symposium 2026 Groningen, NL Keynote lecture - Dr. Jason Hein, CTO May 19 - 21 SLAS Europe 2026 Vienna, AU 2x Self-Driving Labs posters May 20 - 22 55th OPRD Conference Toronto, CA Keynote lecture - Dr. Jason Hein, CTO May 25 SCI Canada Awards Toronto, CA Award acceptance - Dr. Jason Hein, CTO, winner of LaSueur Memorial Award Jun 16 - 18 Planet MicroCap Las Vegas, NV Investor engagement Jun 22 - 25 Fastmarkets Global Las Vegas, NV Investor & customer engagement

"Our active presence across scientific and investor events this season highlights both the technical strength and commercial momentum of Telescope Innovations," noted Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "These events allow us to deepen relationships with existing stakeholders and expand our pipeline of partnerships. Such activities support more rapid adoption of our technologies and position the Company for long-term growth."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of reaction sampling technology, intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in future conferences and events; the outcomes of such events; the acceleration of the adoption of Telescope's technology; and the Company's long-term growth. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.