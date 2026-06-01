Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies, today announced that is has signed an agreement with a major global pharmaceutical company to deliver a Self-Driving Lab (SDL) platform at the company's European operations. The deployment, Telescope's third SDL placement in its 2026 fiscal year, is expected to be installed within the coming months.

A MILESTONE BUILDING ON TWO PRIOR SUCCESSES

The agreement marks a significant milestone for Telescope, which has now secured three SDL deployments in a single fiscal year with pharmaceutical companies that rank among the world's largest by revenue. Earlier this fiscal year, the Company successfully installed SDL platforms at the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturers Association (see news release dated December 9, 2025) and at Pfizer (see news release dated February 23, 2026). The addition of a third top-tier global pharmaceutical company, this time in Europe, demonstrates broadening international demand for Telescope's autonomous lab technology and validates the Company's ability to serve the most demanding R&D environments in the industry.

ABOUT SELF-DRIVING LABS

Figure 1. Self-Driving Lab hardware at Telescope

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SDLs, or Self-Driving Labs, are physical experimental platforms that integrate robotic automation, advanced process analytics, and artificial intelligence. The SDL autonomously executes chemistry experiments while associated analytical instruments evaluate the outcomes in real time. This setup also enables machine learning algorithms to determine the optimal subsequent experiment. The full, iterative cycle dramatically accelerates the optimization of complex chemistry while reducing the need for manual intervention.

This latest SDL is specifically designed to address crystallization; one of the most critical yet traditionally time-intensive stages of pharmaceutical development. The project reflects confidence in Telescope's ability to automate high-value, scientifically demanding workflows.

TECHNICAL EXECUTION HAS BUILT COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM

"A key to Telescope's SDL approach is flexibility," noted Dr. Jason Hein, Telescope CTO. "Our reconfigurable hardware and software let us rapidly build and deliver new workflows, like this crystallization-specific platform. We're proud of our adaptability, especially as pharma companies are increasingly seeking to combine new and legacy equipment into a wide variety of automation workflows."

Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO, commented, "We're encouraged by the continued momentum that we are developing with top-tier pharmaceutical partners. Each new SDL deployment expands our global footprint and reflects increasing confidence in our ability to deliver this Physical AI technology. We're excited to be leading the global transition with our Biopharmaceutical partners for autonomous labs to significantly improve their essential R&D infrastructure."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of reaction sampling technology, intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to: the timing and completion of the SDL installation; the successful integration and operation of the platform at the customer site; future SDL sales and deployments; the growth of the Company's commercial pipeline; and the market acceptance and commercial adoption of the Company's technologies. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on information currently available to management. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.