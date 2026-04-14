Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2026 (Q2 FY2026). The Company generated revenues of approximately $1.6 million during this period, with strong contributions from the development and delivery of Self-Driving Laboratories (SDL), with an adjusted EBITA loss of $0.7 million consistent with management's expectations. Year-to-date gross revenues increased to $4.3 million compared with $2.2 million in the same six-month period last year.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2026 (Q2 FY2026)

All values are represented in CAD.

Revenues of $1.64MM (versus $1.00MM in Q2 FY2025).

Expenses of $3.11MM (versus $1.72MM in Q2 FY2025).

Adjusted EBITA loss of $0.71MM (versus a loss of $0.44MM in Q2 FY2025).

Expenses and investments continued to support company growth in the second fiscal quarter. Expense increases were associated with: consulting and salary costs incurred with hiring of technical, sales and research to support rapid growth in the business; and parts expenses and travel expenses related to product sales, product fulfillment (installation and training) and general sales activity.



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Self-Driving Labs (SDLs) Telescope's SDL inauguration at the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Biopharma Manufacturer's Association was supported by two-time Nobel Prize Laureate, Dr. Barry Sharpless, as well as the Acceleration Consortium and Global Affairs Canada. This achievement underscores the technical excellence of Telescope's SDL platforms, as well as the accelerating commercial momentum and international collaboration. Quarterly revenue was driven strongly by the delivery of the second Self Driving Laboratory to Pfizer,



Lithium processing portfolio We have secured additional laboratory space adjacent to our primary labs at the University of British Columbia. The strategic location hosts dedicated infrastructure for continued process development of our lithium carbonate (ReCRFT) and lithium sulfide (DualPure) production and purification technologies. Our ReCRFT process has produced battery-grade lithium carbonate from battery recycling streams. Our collaboration partner has successfully integrated this recycled material into a functional battery cell, confirming the viability of ReCRFT for battery recycling applications. The DualPure program for low-temperature lithium sulfide production continues to advance in partnership with Standard Lithium Ltd., and Telescope is currently engaged in advanced technical discussions with several Asian and North American industry leaders in the solid-state battery sector.



"Telescope has enjoyed tangible progress this quarter as we scale both our technology and our business," said Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "Delivering our second Self-Driving Laboratory to Pfizer, expanding internationally, demonstrating lithium battery recycling through our ReCRFT process, and expanding our lab infrastructure to grow the lithium portfolio all demonstrate technical proof and strong market demand across our platforms. These milestones position the Company to continue delivering technical and commercial targets throughout the fiscal year."

Readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended February 28th, 2026, both of which are available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing intelligent automation technologies and scalable manufacturing processes for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to continue delivering technical and commercial targets throughout the fiscal year. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292312

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.