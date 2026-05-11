Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide additional geological context for its inaugural drill program at the Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands, with a focus on the identification of a well-developed lithocap and its significance for targeting.

Program Highlights:

Initial drill campaign at Kuma planned for approximately 2,000 to 3,000 meters.

Focus on several priority targets with strong geophysical and geochemical signatures.

Fully funded program with flexibility for expansion based on results.

Geophysical anomalies coincident with lithocap features are being integrated to refine collar locations and drill orientations.







Figure 1. Initial drill hole at Kuma, informed by the magnetotelluric model; program targeting multiple prospective zones identified across the broader project areas.

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CEO John Florek commented:

"This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's strategy to systematically evaluate and develop its highly prospective land packages. The drill program will target multiple high-priority zones identified through extensive geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and surface sampling campaigns conducted over the past year."





Image 1: Location of inaugural drillhole at Kuma Property.

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Discussion

The inaugural drill program represents a transformational moment for Sankamap, having built a strong geological foundation and developed high priority subsurface targets. This program is designed to validate our exploration model and deliver value for our shareholders. Importantly, our work is situated within a highly prospective jurisdiction (see Figure 2 below), reinforcing the broader potential for significant discovery.

The Company's technical team has identified several compelling targets at Kuma characterized by a significant, yet untested, leached lithocap which is generally associated with epithermal and porphyry Cu-Au systems. Recent fieldwork has outlined an extensive lithocap zone marked by advanced argillic alteration, including alunite, kaolinite, and residual silica. Such lithocaps are commonly linked to high-sulfidation epithermal systems and may represent the uppermost expression of potentially mineralized hydrothermal systems at depth, often spatially associated with gold and copper mineralization. Collectively, these geological features are considered highly prospective and consistent with regional geological trends indicative of significant mineral deposit potential; however, their economic significance has not yet been determined.

The scale of mineralization encountered across the property underscore its significant discovery potential. No drilling has taken place in the area.





Figure 2. The Solomon Block copper-gold trend, showing location of Sankamap's Fauro and Kuma properties, located in the Solomon Islands.

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Drilling operations are expected to continue through Q2 and early Q3, with assay results to be released as they become available and are validated. Sankamap remains committed to conducting all exploration activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and community-conscious manner.

About Sankamap Metals Inc.

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of high-grade copper and gold deposits through its flagship Oceania Project, located in the South Pacific. The Company's fully permitted assets are strategically positioned in the Solomon Islands, along a prolific geological trend that hosts major copper-gold deposits; Including the nearby Newmont Corporation operated Lihir Mine, which has reported Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 310 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 23 Moz Au. Reported Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, include Indicated Mineral Resources of 520 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 39 Moz Au, Measured Mineral Resources of 81 Mt grading 1.9 g/t Au containing 5 Moz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 61 Mt grading 2.3 g/t Au containing 4.9 Moz Au1. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Exploration is actively advancing at both the Kuma and Fauro properties, part of Sankamap's Oceania Project in the Solomon Islands. Historical work has already highlighted the mineral potential of both sites, which lie along a highly prospective copper and gold-bearing trend, suggesting the possibility of further, yet-to-be-discovered deposits.

At Kuma, the property is believed to host an underexplored and largely untested porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) system. Historical rock chip sampling has returned consistently elevated gold values above 0.5 g/t Au, including a standout sample assaying 11.7% Cu and 13.5 g/t Au4; underscoring the area's significant potential.

At Fauro, particularly at the Meriguna Target, historical trenching has returned highly encouraging results, including 8.0 meters at 27.95 g/t Au and 14.0 meters at 8.94 g/t Au5. Complementing these results are grab sample assays, including historical values of up to 173 g/t Au5, along with recent sampling by Sankamap at the Kiovakase Target, which returned numerous high-grade copper values, reaching up to 4.09% Cu. In addition, limited historical shallow drilling intersected 35.0 meters at 2.08 g/t Au5, further underscoring the property's strong mineral potential and the merit for continued exploration. With a commitment to systematic exploration and a team of experienced professionals, Sankamap aims to unlock the untapped potential of underexplored regions and create substantial value for its shareholders. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Sankamap's profile.

1.Newcrest Technical Report, 2020 (Lihir: 310 Mt containing 23 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t P+P, 520 Mt containing 39 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t indicated, 81 Mt containing 5 Moz Au at 1.9 g/t measured, 61 Mt containing 4.9 Moz Au at 2.3 g/t Inferred)

2. Bougainville Copper Ltd. Annual Report, 2016 (1.5 Mt containing 16.1 Moz Au at 0.33 g/t and 4.6 Mt Cu at 0.3 % Indicated, 300 Mt containing 3.2 Moz Au 0.4 g/t and 0.7 Mt Cu Inferred)

3. Wanguo International Mining Group Limited Annual Results Announcement, 2024 (23 Mt containing 0.86 Moz Au at 1.15 g/t measured, 79 Mt containing 3.1 Moz Au at 1.2 g/t indicated, 89 Mt containing 3.3 Moz Au at 1.14 g/t inferred (191 Mt containing 7.2 Moz Au at 1.17 g/t) 13.4 Mt containing 0.59 Moz Au at 1.28 g/t Proven, 14.3 Mt containing 0.6 Moz au at 1.30 Probable (P&P 27.7 Mt containing 1.2 Moz Au at 1.29 g/t))

4. Historical grab, soil and BLEG samples from Sol Gold Kuma Review June 2015, and Sol Gold plc Annual Report 2013/2012

5. September 2010-June 2012 press releases from Solomon Gold Ltd. and Sol Gold Fauro Island Summary Technical Info 2012.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Oceania Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person in accordance with CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and a director and officer of the Company.

Grant of Options

Subject to regulatory approval, the Company has granted 2,400,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, exercisable for five years at a price of $0.40.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Sankamap and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Sankamap considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Sankamap does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sankamap Metals Inc.