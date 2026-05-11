

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves amid concerns about Middle East conflict following U.S. President Donald Trump rejecting Iran's latest proposal to end the conflict.



Iran said it would continue using both 'the weapon of diplomacy' and military resistance whenever it considers necessary to protect national interests.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the U.S. has committed a breach of trust in every diplomatic process it has participated in over the past 20 years.



UK's benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4.48 points or 0.04% at 10,237.55 a little while ago.



Airtel Africa is soaring nearly 14% after the company's majority shareholder said it was considering increasing its shareholding in the group. Bharti Airtel, which owns around 63% of the company, said on Sunday that it was calling a meeting for May 13 to consider a reorganization of its subsidiary companies' shareholding frameworks, including Airtel Africa.



IAG gained 6.7% after reporting a 77% jump in first-quarter operating profit. Metlen Energy & Metals climbed 3.3%.



Compass Group moved up 1.8%. The world's largest caterer raised its 2026 profit outlook after reporting a 12 percent rise in underlying operating profit for the half year ended March 2026.



Vodafone Group, British American Tobacco, BP, Aviva and AstraZeneca gained 1%-1.5%.



JD Sports Fashion drifted down 4.3%. Entain dropped about 3.2%, while Babcock International, Burberry Group, Melrose Industries, BAE Systems, Whitbread, Next, 3i Group, Marks & Spencer and National Grid lost 1.4%-2.5%.



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