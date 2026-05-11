HIN accelerates operational efficiency and scales digital healthcare services with a resilient foundation powered by Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced its collaboration with Health Info Net AG (HIN) and VSHN to deliver a sovereign, cloud-native infrastructure designed to accelerate the delivery of resilient digital healthcare services for Swiss citizens. By standardizing on Red Hat OpenShift, HIN has established a scalable foundation that helps improve the developer experience and shortens development cycles to drive innovation for healthcare professionals and organizations across Switzerland.

Strengthening sovereignty and developer productivity

HIN provides IT services, data handling and encrypted email channels to a broad network of healthcare professionals and institutions throughout Switzerland, representing approximately 90% of relevant stakeholders in the Swiss healthcare system. As regulatory and technological requirements evolved, HIN sought to modernize its infrastructure to scale development and introduce new services to meet increasing demand.

HIN fundamentally transformed its infrastructure and processes by migrating from static physical servers toward a multivendor private cloud architecture based on Red Hat OpenShift. With Red Hat OpenShift, HIN can address its data and infrastructure sovereignty requirements with consistent operations to deploy and support workloads anywhere across the hybrid cloud.

Managed service provider VSHN oversaw the OpenShift implementation for HIN, using the platform's native automation to stand up the new environment in just 36 hours. This collaboration leverages the award-winning expertise of VSHN, which received the 2025 Red Hat Switzerland Partner Award for Platform Modernization of the Year. HIN has already migrated many vital services to the platform, including encrypted messaging for doctor-patient communications.

HIN is establishing a blueprint for the future of digital health, gaining the agility to:

Enhance data control across a multi-vendor footprint : HIN deploys Red Hat OpenShift on two sovereign clouds using Swiss providers Cloudscale and Exoscale. This approach reduces reliance on any single vendor and increases system resilience while meeting rigorous Swiss healthcare data residency regulations.

: HIN deploys Red Hat OpenShift on two sovereign clouds using Swiss providers Cloudscale and Exoscale. This approach reduces reliance on any single vendor and increases system resilience while meeting rigorous Swiss healthcare data residency regulations. Harden communication security: To protect sensitive data exchange, the platform uses zero trust and defense-in-depth principles for network microsegmentation and a more distributed security model.

To protect sensitive data exchange, the platform uses zero trust and defense-in-depth principles for network microsegmentation and a more distributed security model. Drive operational agility and uptime : Managed services from VSHN provide necessary tools on demand, while built-in automation from Red Hat OpenShift across the software lifecycle supports greater reliability. This stable environment is managed by VSHN to target 99.99% availability, allowing HIN to release new features and upgrades faster, without impacting existing workloads.

: Managed services from VSHN provide necessary tools on demand, while built-in automation from Red Hat OpenShift across the software lifecycle supports greater reliability. This stable environment is managed by VSHN to target 99.99% availability, allowing HIN to release new features and upgrades faster, without impacting existing workloads. Empower developers and scale innovation: By standardizing on Red Hat OpenShift and adopting a DevOps culture, developers can work and collaborate with greater velocity. By abstracting the complexities of the underlying environment with Red Hat OpenShift, HIN reclaims critical engineering cycles, meaning its developers can prioritize digital health breakthroughs over routine maintenance.

Supporting quotes

Richard Zobrist, Country Manager, Switzerland, Red Hat

"Digital sovereignty requires operational control over technology, strategic flexibility and trust. Collaborating with VSHN to deliver Red Hat OpenShift as a managed service, we provide HIN with a sovereign-ready platform. HIN can harness the scale of hybrid cloud while maintaining operational independence and long-term resilience. This foundation helps HIN teams move faster, leading to more efficient operations, accelerated digitization of patient records, and faster access to healthcare."

Mohammad Alavi, CTO, Health Info Net

"Data integrity and security are paramount in the healthcare industry, and we must adapt continuously to evolving regulations around sovereignty. With support from Red Hat and VSHN, our teams have embraced modern open source technologies and an agile working culture to gain greater flexibility, choice and control. The collaboration allows us to deliver a consistent, more resilient experience for both healthcare providers and their patients."

Aarno Aukia, Co-Founder, VSHN

"Working in healthcare, we have a tangible impact on peoples' lives. We wanted to make foundational technology choices that can benefit society in the future. With Red Hat, we are able to build in security and multitenancy capabilities that keep options open for HIN as it continues to grow and adapt."

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