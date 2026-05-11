

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CAE Inc. (CAE), a provider of training, simulation, and critical operation solutions, Monday announced that it is pursuing strategic alternatives for Flightscape, its aviation software business, and this includes options of strategic partnerships, minority or majority investment, a sale, or other alternatives.



This transaction intends to position Flightscape for its next phase of growth while enabling CAE to sharpen its focus on its core simulation and training capabilities and long-term value creation, the company said in a statement.



Flightscape is a high-growth, cloud-native SaaS platform that supports the aviation ecosystem through advanced planning, operations control and decision-support solutions and is led by a team of more than 600 professionals across the Americas, Europe and Asia.



In pre-market activity, CAE shares were trading at $27.36, up 1.50% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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