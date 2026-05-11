Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Brasnova Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: BEM) ("BEM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field activities officially commenced on April 28, 2026, at the Capela Gold Project, located in the municipality of Pintadas, State of Bahia, Brazil.

The current field program focuses on systematic rock sampling designed to validate the initial gold results previously identified during reconnaissance work, including rock samples returning up to 1.37 g/t Au associated with pyrite-bearing granodiorite and oxidized hydrothermal zones.

Figure 1: Granodioritic rock outcrop interpreted as the host rock of the sulphide mineralization.

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Figure 2: Sulfide mineral (pyrite) bounded by feldspar grains, associated with reddish alteration features possibly related to hydrothermal processes, within granodioritic rock.

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QP Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos commented:

"The initiation of systematic field sampling at the Capela Gold Project represents an important step in validating the early gold indications previously identified in reconnaissance work. The current program is focused on improving the geological understanding of the mineralized system, confirming sulphide-associated alteration patterns and supporting the definition of future exploration targets under NI 43-101 standards."

ABOUT THE CAPELA GOLD PROJECT

The Capela Gold Project is an early-stage gold exploration asset associated with a dome-shaped intrusive granodioritic system, structurally controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW corridors. Previous geological mapping identified hydrothermal alteration, sulphide-bearing outcrops, gossan zones and quartz-sulphide veinlets, features commonly associated with intrusion-related gold systems.

The project is currently undergoing technical advancement under the NI 43-101 framework, with ongoing activities supervised as part of the Company's exploration and validation strategy.

CURRENT FIELD PROGRAM

The initial campaign includes:

Systematic rock and soil sampling

Geological verification of mineralized zones

Structural field validation

Outcrop documentation and mapping

Definition of priority follow-up targets

The objective of this phase is to confirm the continuity and distribution of gold-bearing structures and support the next stages of exploration activities.

Figure 3: Sample displaying pyrite mineralization developed between feldspar grains within the granodioritic host rock.

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Figure 4: Detailed view of pyrite mineralization occurring between feldspar grains within the granodioritic host rock.

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The Capela Gold Project is hosted in the same gold district as both Pan American Silver's Jacobina gold mining complex and Equinox Gold's Santa Luz Bahia complex and spans 3,935.25 hectares.

Figure 5: Capela Gold Project in proximity to Jacobina Gold Complex and Santa Luz Bahia Complex

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MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Joel Rovaris Ferari, CEO -Brasnova Energy Materials, stated:

"The initiation of field activities at Capela represents another important milestone for Brasnova. This program is focused on validating the first gold results and advancing the technical understanding of the project through systematic exploration work."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr. Carlos Henrique Lourenço Bastos is a Senior Geologist, M.Sc., and a Qualified Person registered with the Brazilian Commission for Resources and Reserves (CBRR). He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

Mr. Bastos has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and mining projects in Brazil and abroad, including resource estimation, QA/QC implementation, mine planning and supervision of drilling and exploration programs.

ABOUT BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

Brasnova Energy Materials is focused on securing, developing and monetizing Brazilian critical materials assets and related materials technologies, to build shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

BRASNOVA ENERGY MATERIALS INC.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Brasnova Energy Materials Inc.