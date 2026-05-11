MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 @ 8:30 a.m. ET Where: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=khWISa6u How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416 Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning after the call and will be accessible through May 20, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13759089.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-earnings-call-and-webcast-information-1158244