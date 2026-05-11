EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



11.05.2026 / 14:47 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement



Luxembourg, 11 May 2026 - On 4 May 2026, 49,664 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 28 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



The share buyback is temporarily paused effective 5 May 2026 due to GFG's upcoming Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2026, where a new authorisation will be voted on by shareholders.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 4 May 2026 49,664 0.4901 Programme Total to Date 779,243 0.4455

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback .





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