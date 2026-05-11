Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the Company has commenced a summer surface reconnaissance program at its Fahey Silver Project, strategically located in the centre of the Silver Belt of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA.

"The Company is excited to commence our summer surface exploration program at our Fahey Project, a strategic land holding surrounded by senior silver producers and explorers in one of the most sought-after locations in the Silver Valley," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "The project has not been explored for over 60 years, and our technical team looks forward to bringing modern exploration and understanding to such an interesting and highly prospective silver project. Our team is focused on confirming the surface location of the Upper Revett Formation across the different fault blocks of the property and to further review the mineralization at the portals of adits and known multiple vein exposures on the property. The Company is working towards filing a Plan of Operations by the end of the summer to receive a permit for an anticipated deep drillhole program."

Reminder of the Key Highlights of the Fahey Property:

The Fahey Property consists of 360 acres, covered by 18 unpatented US lode claims, situated directly in the strategic centre of the Silver Belt portion of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, one of the top known producing silver regions in the world.

More than 20 veins have been identified within the Fahey Property, which is more than the number of veins in either the Bunker Hill Mine (the largest mine in the district) or the Sunshine Mine, with the greatest silver production in the Coeur d'Alene mining district.

The Fahey Property is the last property within the Silver Belt that has remained largely unexplored despite its strategic prime location and has been one of the desired properties to be acquired and explored for many years.

The Fahey Property has been owned by same family for over 60 years, and this will represent for the first time the Property has been available to be explored with modern exploration.

The Fahey Property occupies a strategic position between property owned by "Sunshine Silver Mining and Refining" and "Americas Gold and Silver."

The Fahey Property is underlain by the same favorable Upper Revett Formation quartzite.

Fahey Project Overview and Location Map:

The 18 unpatented claims of the Fahey Property are located in the heart of the Silver Belt sector of the Coeur d'Alene mining district (Fig. 1). The Coeur d'Alene district is one of the premier silver-producing mining districts in the world. The Silver Belt accounts for just over half of the silver produced in the district, and there is no meaningful production recorded and very limited exploration on the Fahey Property.

Figure 1. Location map of the principal mines in the Coeur d'Alene district and the Fahey Project in red colored and filled area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9597/296860_c07d2d1bc4967a27_001full.jpg

Readers are cautioned that the Company has not independently verified the information in respect of properties adjacent to the Fahey Property and the mineralization on adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on the Fahey Property.

The Company entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Fahey Project. Please refer to the Company's Press Release dated October 20, 2025 for additional information and technical disclosure.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Damir Cukor, P.Geo., the Company's Technical Director - Projects and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a well-funded junior resource company focused on advancing past- producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of six previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Fahey Group Silver Project in the Silver Valley, Idaho. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296860

Source: Silver Hammer Mining Corp.