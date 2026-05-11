

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has announced that it worked with international partners to ensure the safe return of all remaining British nationals on board the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, with passengers now safely transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital in Birkenhead, England.



20 British nationals along with one German national, who is a UK resident, and one Japanese passenger from the MV Hondius are now being monitored at the hospital. UK Health Security Agency said that within a 72-hour period, these passengers will receive clinical assessments and testing.



The UK Government repatriated the Japanese passenger at the request of the Japanese Government, and will complete isolation in the UK in line with UKHSA guidance.



Strict infection control measures have been in place throughout the journey, with passengers, crew, drivers and medical teams all wearing necessary personal protective equipment such as face masks.



During the 72-hour period at Arrowe Park, public health specialists from UKHSA and infectious diseases specialists from the NHS will assess their current condition and determine where the passengers can suitably isolate. Passengers will be asked to isolate for up to 45 days upon their return, with regular testing and care provided by NHS and UKHSA.



During their isolation period, passengers will have daily contact with UKHSA health protection teams to check on their well-being and ensure that they are supported to isolate safely.



UKHSA has worked with the public health teams in devolved administrations and UK Overseas Territories to trace any individuals who had potential high-risk contact with cases and will remain in close contact with these individuals for 45 days from the potential exposure.



UK's Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said none of the passengers are symptomatic but they will be monitored closely over the next 72 hours at the hospital, as part of a precautionary isolation period. With no cases or symptoms among them and stringent monitoring and isolation measures, the risk to the public remains extremely low, according to her.



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