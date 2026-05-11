Aflac Incorporated: How a Breast Cancer Diagnosis Inspired Check for Cancer Champion Adamari López

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

At just 33 years old, Adamari López was thriving in her career and had quickly become a household name. She was successful, happy, healthy and felt unstoppable. It was then that an ordinary moment changed her life. During a regular self-exam, she discovered a lump that she couldn't ignore.

Like many women, she initially wondered if it was nothing - a hormonal change, stress, something temporary. A doctor suggested the same. But when the lump didn't go away and pain followed, Adamari listened to her instincts and returned for further testing.

Several doctor visits and tests later, she was faced with the unexpected, but unfortunately it happens more often than one might think, even at her age: a breast cancer diagnosis. Adamari's world quickly shifted from television studios and bright lights to doctor appointments and treatment that included surgery, chemotherapy and steps that would help preserve her fertility - choices that not only helped save her life, but helped give her the best chance at the future she knew she wanted beyond cancer. All were successful: Adamari is now a mom, cancer-free, back hard at work and mission-driven - milestones that once felt uncertain but now proudly define who Adamari is.

Survival with purpose: From patient to champion

Today, more than two decades after diagnosis, Adamari's life is full - as a writer, television personality, mother and survivor. Her journey inspired her and shaped her purpose to help empower people to take charge of their wellness, driving the importance of being proactive and persistent when it comes to routine health care.

"My main reason for speaking openly has always been to emphasize the importance of prioritizing your health - because you never know what life may bring," said Adamari. "By having these regular, open conversations about our health, we can have a positive impact on our families and communities to create a healthier, brighter future for everyone."

Adamari lives by example, instilling these same principles for her daughter, Alaïa, who speaks out herself about her mom's story. And it's because of this unwavering commitment to helping others understand the importance of proactive health that Adamari was honored as one of Aflac's inaugural Check for Cancer Champions - an exclusive group comprised of people who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to turning negatives into positives.

Cancer remains part of her story, not as a shadow, but as a catalyst. It reshaped how she measures success, deepened her empathy and clarified her mission. It's a message forged in survival, delivered with urgency and hope - and one she continues to share so that others may never have to learn it on their own. At the same time, Alaïa has been recognized by Aflac as a junior Check for Cancer Champion.

Helping break down cultural barriers

For many Hispanic families, health decisions are rarely made in isolation. According to the 2025 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey, Hispanic men (86%) and Hispanic women (83%) are among the most likely to be swayed by a loved one urging them to act on their personal health. The study also found that one-third of U.S. Hispanics cited their mothers as their top advocate, underscoring the powerful role family plays in shaping these types of decisions.

"I'm deeply aware of how culture, language and access can shape health outcomes," said Adamari. "I don't just want the Latina community to be aware of the potential impact of cancer, I want them to feel empowered to have regular, open conversations, ask questions and seek care early - even if they feel fine."

For Adamari, fostering those conversations within families, across generations and in trusted spaces is essential to breaking down barriers and building a healthier future for the communities she has long represented - just another reason why Adamari is a champion.

The Check for Cancer Champions program is part of Aflac's Check for Cancer initiative, a bold, national movement to increase cancer screenings by 10% over 10 years. Learn more about the Check for Cancer movement by visiting Aflac.com/CheckForCancer.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/how-a-breast-cancer-diagnosis-inspired-check-for-cancer-champion-ada-1165700