

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales expanded at an accelerated pace in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 4.9 percent year-on-year in March, faster than the 3.7 percent increase in February. In January, sales growth was also 4.9 percent.



The annual sales growth in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 4.8 percent in from 0.9 percent, while that in non-food items moderated to 5.5 percent from 6.0 percent. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 2.6 percent higher.



The yearly online sales growth was 13.4 percent in March compared to a 16.1 percent surge in February.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 1.2 percent.



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