Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces Execution of Non-Binding Letter of Intent For Potential Strategic Acquisition

FREMONT, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) ("Interlink" or the "Company"), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") for a potential strategic acquisition. The proposed acquisition target is an established provider of high-performance manufacturing solutions to customers operating in mission-critical sectors, including semiconductor, defense, laser and photonics, commercial high-tech, and aerospace. Based on information made available to the Company by the proposed target, the target generated more than $33 million in revenue and approximately $4 million in EBITDA for 2025.

The Company currently expects that, if the proposed transaction is consummated, the consideration would be financed through a combination of indebtedness incurred by the Company and the issuance of equity securities by the Company to the sellers, with the equity valued based on the prevailing market price at the time of closing subject to a minimum price of $5.00 per share and a maximum price of $10.00 per share. The final financing structure, however, remains subject to ongoing evaluation, negotiation, and definitive documentation.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Interlink, said, "We are pleased to have entered into this non-binding LOI as we continue to evaluate opportunities that may support our long-term strategic growth objectives. If consummated, this potential acquisition would expand our capabilities and enhance our ability to serve customers in critical applications where precision, reliability, and performance are essential."

The LOI is non-binding, and any transaction would remain subject to, among other things, completion of satisfactory due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the agreement of final transaction terms, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, required board, regulatory and third-party approvals, if applicable, and the satisfaction or waiver of conditions to closing customary for transactions of this nature. The parties may terminate discussions at any time, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that any transaction contemplated by the LOI will be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all. Any final transaction terms may differ materially from those reflected in the LOI.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our advanced printed electronics and materials science laboratory in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; and Irvine, Scotland.

For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "seeks," "will," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition, the expected timing, likelihood, structure, benefits and strategic rationale of any such transaction, the target's business, operations and financial performance, and the Company's future growth, capabilities and market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations and information available to management and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the parties' ability to continue negotiations; the results of due diligence; the parties' ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements; the possibility that financing will not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the failure to obtain required approvals or satisfy closing conditions; changes in the proposed terms of the transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction; and the other risks described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

LINK@IESensors.com

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184