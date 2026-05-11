FedEx: Hiring Our Heroes 2026 Small Business Grant Program Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Blog reposted with permission from Hiring Our Heroes

Business leaders and community advocates came together for the 2026 Small Business Grant Program Awards ceremony on April 29 in Washington, D.C. From a pool of more than 1,240 applicants, five veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses were recognized - a testament to the depth of entrepreneurial talent in the military-connected community and the growing case for investing in it.

The Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Grant Program, powered by the FedEx Founder's Fund, provides one-time grants to help veteran- and military spouse-owned small businesses sustain and grow their impact in local communities. The 2026 awards ceremony was supported by the FedEx Founder's Fund, Visa, and USAA Small Business Insurance.

This year, four recipients were awarded $10,000 grants, and one standout business received the $25,000 grand prize.

Meet the 2026 Small Business Grant Awardees

Rail Haus - Dover, DE (Grand Prize Recipient)

U.S. Air Force veterans Donny and Kim Legans brought their vision for a welcoming community gathering space to life with Rail Haus, a vibrant restaurant and beer garden designed to bring people together through craft drinks, local partnerships, and events for all ages. The Legans plan to use their grant to expand their outdoor space, grow the business, and welcome even more neighbors into their community.

Organized Q - Alexandria, VA

Founded by military spouse Gabriela "Gabi" Q. Bell, Organized Q is a virtual executive assistant firm with a mission dedicated to creating remote career opportunities for military spouses, veterans, and underemployed professionals, while supporting nonprofits, small businesses, and enterprises worldwide. Gabi plans to use the grant to reinvest in her team and create paid internships for military-connected young professionals at the start of their careers.

Balanced Wellness - Ridgeland, SC

Military spouse Dr. Theresa Roman founded Balanced Wellness, a mental healthcare clinic providing in-person and virtual therapy for individuals, couples, and families. She built the practice on the resilience and adaptability that come with 22 years as a military spouse, keeping service to others at the center of her work. Dr. Roman plans to use the grant to grow her business, expand staff training and specialization, and continue offering low or no-cost therapy to members of her community.

The Laundry Basket - Hyattsville, MD

With a mission rooted in dignity, confidence, and opportunity, U.S. Army veteran Hyacinth Tucker founded The Laundry Basket, a tech-enabled laundry and dry-cleaning delivery service that combines convenience with workforce development. The business also gives back through its Loads of Love initiative, supporting families in need. Hyacinth plans to use the grant to invest in veteran and military spouse hiring and training, including paid stipends, onboarding tools, and community outreach events.

Langhorne Electrical & Contracting - Leesville, LA

U.S. Air Force veteran Elijah Langhorne founded Langhorne Electrical & Contracting to do more than complete projects. He built a veteran-led company that creates jobs, trains skilled workers, strengthens storm resilience, and reinvests in a community often overlooked, turning every contract into a ripple of opportunity, pride, and economic stability. Elijah plans to use the grant to scale his business through investing in systems, tools, and team development.

Recognizing Military-Connected Entrepreneurship

Now in its third year, the Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Grant Program has awarded more than $160,000 in grants to 15 military-connected businesses. With thousands of applicants across three cycles, the program has made one thing clear: the military-connected entrepreneurial community is deep, growing, and ready for investment - and every dollar behind these businesses pays dividends in stronger local economies and communities.

The event also reinforced the vital role of corporate support in empowering these entrepreneurs. Representatives from the FedEx Founder's Fund, Visa, and USAA shared their organizations' continued commitment to supporting veteran- and military spouse-owned small businesses.

"Supporting veterans and veteran-owned businesses matters for a simple reason: investing in those who have served is an investment in our nation's future," said Samantha Smith Atkinson, Staff Director of Global Public Policy at FedEx. "Veteran-owned businesses create jobs, strengthen local economies, and reflect the values that define our country - perseverance, innovation, and service."

During the ceremony, the Honorable Patrick Murphy, a Hiring Our Heroes Ambassador, emphasized the economic impact of military-connected entrepreneurs.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy," Patrick explained. "Veteran- and military spouse-owned small businesses generate over $1 trillion in annual revenue, employ millions, and are force multipliers in our nation. They are patriots who are called to continue to serve our nation even after they put away their uniform."

Eric Eversole, President of Hiring Our Heroes, concluded the ceremony by applauding this year's recipients for their perseverance, innovation, and continued service, while encouraging sustained investment in military-connected entrepreneurship.

"Thank you for joining us to support and celebrate these amazing veteran- and military spouse-owned small businesses," Eric said. "We see the difference that they are making in their communities each and every day. We are honored to help recognize them and play a small role in celebrating their success, and we look forward to seeing that continued growth for years to come."

For more information about this initiative, partnership opportunities, or resources for your business, visit Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Grant Program.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/hiring-our-heroes-2026-small-business-grant-program-awards-1165736