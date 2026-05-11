PowerCell Sweden AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2026 in Powercell Sweden AB (publ)

Powercell Sweden AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on Monday, 11 May 2026, at World of Volvo with the address Lyckholms Torg 1 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Lawyer Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå was elected as chairperson of the AGM.

The following main resolutions were resolved at the AGM:

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet as well as allocation of result

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2025 in accordance with the presented annual report.

The AGM approved the Board of Director's proposal regarding the appropriation of earnings and resolved that the unappropriated retained earnings according to the balance sheet shall be carried forward.

Approval of the remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as directors of the Board of Directors or CEO during 2025 from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect the directors Nicolas Boutin, Helen Fast Gillstedt, Uwe Hillmann, Riku-Pekka Hägg, Annette Malm Justad, and Karin (Kajsa) Ryttberg-Wallgren. Katarina Bonde was elected as new director. Katarina Bonde was elected as chairperson of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thus consists of seven directors.

The AGM resolved to elect the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB as the company's auditor. It was noted that Harald Jagner was appointed by Deloitte as the principal auditor.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors, etc.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the nomination committee, that remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditors shall be paid as follows:

Remuneration paid to the Board of Directors for the period between the present AGM until the next AGM shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 2,600,000, of which SEK 650,000 to the chairperson of the Board of Directors and SEK 325,000 to each of the other directors elected by the AGM who are not employed by the company.

The Board of Directors' Audit Committee shall also be paid remuneration of SEK 220,000 to the chairperson and SEK 110,000 to each of the other members. The Board of Directors' Remuneration Committee shall also be paid remuneration of SEK 90,000 to the chairperson and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members.

Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with invoice approved by the company.

Principles for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved on principles for the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up to and including the next AGM, resolve to issue new shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles.

The complete proposals are available on the company's website, www.powercellgroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Berkling

CEO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: richard.berkling@powercellgroup.com

Anders Düring

CFO

Phone: +46 31 720 36 20

Email: anders.during@powercellgroup.com

About PowerCell

PowerCell is a world leader in hydrogen electric solutions with unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With decades of experience, we use our expertise to accelerate the transition to an emission-free, more sustainable world. We target industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road and stationary power generation. With our cutting-edge products we help our customers to reach net zero emissions already today.

We are headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden with sales globally. PowerCell is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

To read more about our products and services, visit powercellgroup.com.