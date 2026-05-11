Forbo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MEDIA RELEASE
The Forbo Group announces a new operating model for its Movement Systems division and a change in divisional leadership, both effective June 1, 2026. The changes are the outcome of a strategic review and are designed to restore profitable growth in the division and strengthen Forbo's position with its customers worldwide.
Baar, May 11, 2026
A sharper operating model
Leadership
More information:
MEDIA RELEASE (PDF FILE)
About Forbo
Contact person:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325500
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2325500 11.05.2026 CET/CEST