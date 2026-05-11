Fagron NV: Fagron shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the General Meetings

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 11 May 2026 - 6PM CET

Fagron shareholders approve all proposed resolutions at the General Meetings

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today held its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved.

Resolutions approved at the General Meetings

The Annual General Meeting approved the annual accounts and the other annual documents for the 2025 financial year, including the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. In addition, the revised remuneration policy was adopted.

Furthermore, the meeting confirmed the final appointments of Ms Ira Bindra as independent director and Mr Philipp Klecka as non-executive director. Both had previously been appointed by the Board of Directors through co-optation.

In addition, the following directors were reappointed: Ms Ira Bindra and Mr Neeraj Sharma as independent directors, and Mr Rafael Padilla (CEO) and Ms Karin de Jong (CFO) as executive directors. Their mandates will run until after the Annual General Meeting relating to the 2029 financial year, to be held in 2030.

The Extraordinary General Meeting, held in the presence of notary Raes, approved the renewal of the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors with respect to the authorised capital for a new period of five years.

Meeting Documents

The documents relating to both General Meetings have been available on the Fagron website since 10 April 2026. The minutes of the meetings and the presentation by the CEO and CFO will also be published on the website.

Dividend Calendar

The dividend payment calendar is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 18 May 2026

Record date: 19 May 2026

Payment date: 20 May 2026



Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

investors@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.