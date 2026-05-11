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WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 18:42
12,120 Euro
-1,06 % -0,130
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Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUXEE NV Chart 1 Jahr
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PLUXEE NV 5-Tage-Chart
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12,06012,17019:04
12,06012,17019:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Pluxee N.V.: Pluxee announces the completion of a 100 million euros share buyback program

Issy-les-Moulineaux, France - May 11, 2026

Pluxee announces the completion of a 100 million euros share buyback program

Pluxee N.V. today announces the completion of a 100 million euros share buyback program. This program had been announced by press release on October 30, 2025, and launched on October 31, 2025.

Between October 31, 2025, and May 8, 2026, the Group repurchased 8,347,225 of its own shares, at an average price of €11.98 per share. Detailed information on transactions carried out under this program is available on the Group's website: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/share-buy-backs/.

The primary purpose of this program was to reduce Pluxee N.V.'s share capital through the cancellation of repurchased shares, while retaining flexibility to meet the Group's obligations under forthcoming performance share plans.

In accordance with the decisions of its corporate bodies, Pluxee N.V. has resolved to cancel 5,843,058 treasury shares, representing 70% of the shares repurchased under the program and 3.97% of its ordinary share capital.

Following this cancellation, Pluxee N.V.'s issued ordinary share capital will amount to €1,413,316.34, divided into 141,331,634 fully paid-up ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each. The capital reduction is expected to become effective by August 31, 2026, subject to the completion of the required legal formalities.

This transaction reflects the Group's disciplined approach to capital allocation and its continued focus on enhancing shareholder returns, while demonstrating management's confidence in Pluxee's sustainable value-creation trajectory.

Resumption of the liquidity contract

Pluxee N.V. announces the resumption, as from May 12, 2026, of trading in its ordinary shares under the liquidity contract entered into with BNP Paribas Financial Markets and in effect since February 1, 2024. This liquidity contract was suspended for the duration of the share buyback program launched on October 31, 2025.

As of the date of this press release, the liquidity account comprises 223,196 Pluxee N.V. ordinary shares and €6,081,446 in cash.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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