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WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 09:40
11,840 Euro
-0,75 % -0,090
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUXEE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUXEE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,53011,78007:52
11,63011,84007:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 07:10 Uhr
170 Leser
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Pluxee N.V.: Pluxee acknowledges the filing of a claim by the Chilean Competition Authority

Pluxee acknowledges the filing of a claim by the Chilean Competition Authority

Paris - May 27, 2026 // Pluxee (the "Group") has become aware of the filing of a claim by the Fiscalía Nacional Económica (FNE - the Chilean Competition Authority) before the Tribunal de Defensa de la Libre Competencia (TDLC), concerning its subsidiary Pluxee Chile. This proceeding relates to alleged anticompetitive conduct in the employee benefits sector in Chile between 2013 and 2021.

The FNE's complaint initiates judicial proceedings before the TDLC, which must proceed through its procedural stages, with the TDLC ultimately deciding on the merits of the case.

The Group will assess the content of the claim and determine the appropriate measures.

Pluxee strongly reaffirms that compliance and ethical business conduct are fundamental pillars of the Group. Its Ethics and Compliance policy is subject to continuous reinforcement and supported by trainings and controls across all countries where it operates, ensuring these principles are fully integrated in employee business conduct.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment

  • Pluxee Group_CP_Pluxee acknowledges the filing of a claim by the Chilean Competition Authority

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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