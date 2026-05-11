

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF AG (HOT.DE) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR240.103 million, or EUR2.79 per share. This compares with EUR337.339 million, or EUR4.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to EUR9.393 billion from EUR8.917 billion last year.



HOCHTIEF AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR240.103 Mln. vs. EUR337.339 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.79 vs. EUR4.09 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.393 Bln vs. EUR8.917 Bln last year.



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