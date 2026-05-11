

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it is keeping an eye on a norovirus outbreak on a Princess Cruises ship that left Fort Lauderdale over a week ago.



The outbreak happened on the Caribbean Princess, which started its trip from Port Everglades on April 28. The ship is on a 13-day Caribbean cruise with stops in places like the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the Netherlands Antilles. It is expected to arrive at Port Canaveral in Orlando on May 11.



According to the CDC, 102 out of 3,116 passengers became sick, along with 13 crew members out of 1,131. Most people had symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.



Princess Cruises responded by increasing cleaning and disinfecting, testing samples, isolating sick passengers and crew, and working with the CDC's sanitation team to control the outbreak.



'We quickly disinfected every area of the ship and added extra sanitizing throughout the voyage,' the company said in a statement. 'Upon arrival to Port Canaveral on May 11, Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage.'



The CDC said it is also carrying out an investigation to find out more about the outbreak and help stop it from spreading. The outbreak was officially reported on May 7.



This is the second recent outbreak on a Princess Cruises ship. In March, more than 100 passengers and 49 crew members got sick on the Star Princess during another Caribbean trip that also started in Fort Lauderdale.



Earlier this year, the CDC also reported illness outbreaks on other cruise ships, including a Holland America Line ship in January and the luxury cruise ship Regent Seven Seas in February.



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