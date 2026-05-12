Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that it has discontinued the non-brokered common share unit financing (the "Financing") that it previously announced on May 7, 2026.

Subsequent to its original announcement, the market price for the Issuer's listed security has market-traded to a level which is materially lower, including on a percentage basis, than the terms of the then-proposed Financing. As a public entity, the Issuer's access to and terms for equity capital is set in the context of the public capital market, and by its host exchange.

Beyond market conditions, the Issuer notes that the exchange on which the Issuer is presently listed prohibits unrestricted-use financings below certain share price minimums, being, for reference, the original price level of the now discontinued Financing (see also Policy 4.1 of the Issuer's host exchange).

As general information, the Issuer also notes that its host exchange precludes certain parties (such as shareholders who may hold a 10%+ interests) from participating in any restricted-use financings (i.e. financings set below prescribed share price minimums).

The Corporation has previously reported on matters that impact and/or may impact its operations (see also Issuer news release in 2026, including, without limitation, those various press releases disseminated by the Issuer on January 26, 2026 and March 20, 2026). At the present time, the Issuer has not identified a replacement candidate(s) for the officer vacancy detailed by news release dated March 20, 2026.

The Corporation will require additional working capital to remain a going-concern.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "intention," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the matters related to the future funding, if any, for the Corporation. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297059

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.