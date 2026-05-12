Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KUPFER BEI 6.35 USD: Warum Kutcho Copper plötzlich wie ein Übernahmekandidat aussieht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41L7T | ISIN: CA91702X1078 | Ticker-Symbol: Q7S
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 21:23
0,100 Euro
+29,87 % +0,023
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URANIUMX DISCOVERY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URANIUMX DISCOVERY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 03:14 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UraniumX Discovery Corp.: UraniumX Reports Tragic Incident at Its Zoo Bay Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (CSE:STMN)(OTCID:STMXF)(FSE:Q7S) (the "Company" or "UraniumX") confirms with profound sadness that one independent contractor passed away on May 8, 2026, following a wildlife encounter at the Company's Zoo Bay property in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

The Company is cooperating fully with local authorities, wildlife officials, and government agencies in their investigation. As a precaution, all field activities at the Zoo Bay property have been temporarily halted while the review is completed. Exploration and development work at the Company's other projects, including the flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property, continue as planned and remain unaffected.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO, stated: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. The safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, and all personnel working on our projects is, and will always remain, our highest priority. We commend the rapid response of our on-site team, service providers, and emergency responders who attended the scene."

UraniumX will provide further updates as new information becomes available and as appropriate.

About UraniumX

UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian junior uranium exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-potential assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

The Company's flagship Murphy Lake Uranium Property lies on the eastern margin of the Basin. UraniumX is earning up to a 70% interest through an option agreement with F4 Uranium Corp., with a drill program scheduled to commence in mid-May 2026. In addition to Murphy Lake, the Company maintains a portfolio of additional uranium projects and employs a project generator approach, selectively optioning non-core assets while retaining royalties and equity positions to maximize shareholder value.

On Behalf of UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, CEO

Contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.
Esen Boldkhuu, CEO
Email: info@uraniumx.ca
Telephone: (604) 377-8994
Website: www.uraniumx.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, conditions, or developments the Company expects or anticipates may occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans, objectives, and exploration activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, risks related to mineral exploration and development activities, commodity price volatility and adverse market conditions, regulatory and permitting requirements, reliance on key personnel, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-reports-tragic-incident-at-its-zoo-bay-property-1166043

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.