

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY35.086 billion, or JPY55.60 per share. This compares with JPY114.079 billion, or JPY180.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to JPY4.918 trillion from JPY5.018 trillion last year.



Mazda Motor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY35.086 Bln. vs. JPY114.079 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY55.60 vs. JPY180.87 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.918 Tn vs. JPY5.018 Tn last year.



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