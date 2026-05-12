

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corporation (AHKSF) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY158.793 billion, or JPY116.97 per share. This compares with JPY134.996 billion, or JPY97.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to JPY3.074 trillion from JPY3.037 trillion last year.



Asahi Kasei Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY158.793 Bln. vs. JPY134.996 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY116.97 vs. JPY97.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.074 Tn vs. JPY3.037 Tn last year.



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