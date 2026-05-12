

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KWHIY.PK, 7012.T) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025. Further, the company projects higher results for fiscal 2026.



For the full year ended March 31, 2026, profit attributable to owners of parent climbed 22.9 percent to 108.16 billion yen from last year's 88.00 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 129.41 yen, higher than 105.08 yen a year ago.



Business profit grew 1.4 percent to 145.10 billion yen from 143.12 billion yen last year.



Revenue for the year grew 8.5 percent to 2.31 trillion yen from 2.13 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company projects attributable profit of 110 billion yen or 131.61 yen per basic share, a growth of 1.7 percent year-over-year.



Business profit is projected to be 17.2 percent higher from last year to 170 billion yen.



Revenue is projected to grow 10.8 percent year-over-year to 2.56 trillion yen.



In Tokyo, Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares were gaining around 5 percent, to trade at 3,329.00 yen.



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