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WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 08:00
29,700 Euro
-0,44 % -0,130
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
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VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
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VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
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29,59029,62008:31
29,58029,62008:31
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
106 Leser
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Volvo Trucks announces global product launch - a range of new powertrains to reduce CO2 emissions and accelerate decarbonization

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks is launching the results of a multi-billion SEK investment in technologies that will strengthen its global product offers and competitiveness for years to come.

An all-new fuel-saving combustion engine platform made for multiple renewable fuels including future hydrogen applications as well as new electric drivelines with ranges of up to 700 km will future-proof Volvo's trucks in all markets and all transport segments.

The global customer base of Volvo Trucks' sales operations calls for a wide range of efficient powertrains as fuel supply, fuel infrastructure and customer preferences differ significantly between regions and markets.

"This is a hugely important launch as the decarbonization of the transport industry needs to accelerate. Our new electric trucks are capable of replacing traditional trucks in most cases. However, in certain regions and transport segments we also need the combustion engine to reduce CO2 now, and in the future. One single engine platform will give us synergies and larger production volumes," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks launches a new heavy-duty model with a range of up to 700 km on one charge. Volvo is also introducing an upgraded range of electric models that will enable more transport segments and operators to shift from traditional fuels to electric.

The combustion engine plays an important role in Volvo's net zero ambitions. An all-new 13-litre engine platform is launched, which will be used for two engines - diesel and gas-powered.

Both are ready from start for renewable fuels such as biodiesel and biogas, paving the way for transport companies to run their truck fleets with net-zero emissions. The next step in gas fuel is hydrogen-powered combustion engines which Volvo plans to launch commercially before 2030.

The roll-out of Volvo's new battery-electric trucks will start in 2026. The sales start for the new combustion engines is in the third quarter of 2026.

LINKto high-resolution images

May 12, 2026

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975719/Volvo_Trucks.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975718/Volvo_Trucks_1.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975720/Volvo_Trucks.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975717/5960602/Volvo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volvo-trucks-announces-global-product-launch--a-range-of-new-powertrains-to-reduce-co2-emissions-and-accelerate-decarbonization-302767173.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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