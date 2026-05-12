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WKN: 860398 | ISIN: JP3118000003 | Ticker-Symbol: ASI1
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 08:17
26,500 Euro
+2,32 % +0,600
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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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ASICS LAUNCHES "BEAUTY" CAMPAIGN FEATURING POST-EXERCISE FACES TO SHOW THE GLOW THAT COMES FROM WITHIN

'Get the Glow' shows how 15 minutes of movement can lift and refresh body and mind

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world of filters, flawless skin and increasingly complex routines, ASICS is highlighting the original way to "get the glow": movement that lifts and refreshes body and mind. Today, the brand unveils the first "beauty' campaign to feature post-exercise faces. No filters, no expensive skincare, no complicated routines. Just glow - powered by movement.

Get The Glow features individuals, including ASICS athletes, photographed moments after a run, walk, game or workout. Expressions brighter. Confidence lifted. Each image captures the glow felt when the body moves and the mind lifts.

The campaign launches as the global demand for glow intensifies. Online searches for glow-related skin terms have increased by 43%[i] year on year, while social conversations about achieving glow "fast" have jumped by 375%[ii], highlighting growing pressure to look radiant instantly.

Meanwhile, consumers are spending more time and money than ever in pursuit of glow. Women spend an average of 22 minutes a day on skincare[iii] - more than 136 hours a year - and the global skincare market has reached $162 billion.[iv] Routines are also becoming increasingly complex, with 74% of women having multi-step morning and evening skincare routines.[v]

ASICS believes the original way to get the glow is through movement. Because glow is not something you apply, it's something you feel. A visible marker of how movement transforms the mind. Because when you feel better, it shows.

Research from ASICS shows that just 15 minutes of movement[vi] can help lift mood and positively impact mental wellbeing, helping people feel brighter, more confident and more positive.

Gary Raucher, Global Head of Marketing at ASICS, said: "ASICS was founded on the belief that when you move your body, you move your mind. Long before the beauty industry was bottling glow, people were achieving it naturally through movement. In a culture where glow is often manufactured, we want to spotlight something real. The most meaningful glow starts on the inside through movement."

Zeynep Sönmez, Professional Tennis Player at ASICS said: "I love how I feel after playing tennis and moving my body. Sport has always been a huge part of my life, and I've been drawn to tennis ever since I was a child. I'm so excited to work with ASICS on this initiative because I truly believe that movement has the power to uplift you and help you glow from within. I'm passionate about sharing that message and inspiring others to experience it for themselves."

By spotlighting real post-exercise faces, ASICS is encouraging people everywhere to get the glow through movement, not as a beauty shortcut, but as a simple, accessible step to support positive mental wellbeing.

[i] Google Trends (Glimpse), global scope, January 2025 vs January 2026 comparison.

[ii] Google Trends (Glimpse), global scope, January 2025 vs January 2026 comparison.

[iii] Drive Research (2025) Skincare statistics and trends. Available at: https://www.driveresearch.com/market-research-company-blog/skincare-statistics-and-trends/ (Accessed: 11 February 2026)

[iv] iv Mordor Intelligence (2025) Skincare products market size and share: industry report, 2031. Available at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/skincare-products-market (Accessed: 11 February 2026).

[v] Drive Research (2025) Skincare statistics and trends. Available at: https://www.driveresearch.com/market-research-company-blog/skincare-statistics-and-trends/ (Accessed: 11 February 2026).

[vi] Results of ASICS' Uplifting Minds Study (2021/22), involving thousands of participants from across the globe and overseen by Dr Brendon Stubbs from King's College London, show it takes 15:09 minutes of physical activity to start to lift our mental state

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976728/ASICS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788443/ASICS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asics-launches-beauty-campaign-featuring-post-exercise-faces-to-show-the-glow-that-comes-from-within-302768397.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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