

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment and final inflation from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's final inflation figures for April. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in March.



Half an hour later, producer price data is due from Switzerland. Economists expect producer prices to climb 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in April, following a 0.2 percent rise in March.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production for March. Production is forecast to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is seen at -77.5 in May compared to -73.7 in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News