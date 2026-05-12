

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - German Telecom provider 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) reported Tuesday significantly higher earnings in its first quarter amid slightly higher revenues and weak contracts. Further, the company, which is part of United Internet AG (UTDI.DE), maintained outlook, expecting EBITDA growth until fiscal 2028.



In the first quarter, earnings per share climbed 66.7 percent to 0.10 euro from 0.06 euros last year.



EBIT grew 27 percent from last year to 57.8 million euros, while EBITDA edged down 0.1 percent to 192.4 million euros.



Consumer & Small Business EBITDA fell 9.4 percent, while EBITDA loss from Enterprises & Networks narrowed significantly.



Revenue for the quarter edged up 1.1 percent to 1.146 billion euros from 1.133 billion euros last year, despite a 1.2 percent drop in Service revenue.



Customer contracts were 16.32 million, down 0.2 percent from 16.35 million last year. The contracts comprised 12.48 million mobile internet contracts and 3.84 million broadband connections.



The total number of contracts remained unchanged compared to December 31, 2025.



Looking ahead, 1&1 AG continues to expect service revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be at the previous year's level of 3.66 billion euros including 1&1 Versatel. EBITDA in 2026 is expected to rise to approximately 800 million euros from 689 million euros in 2025 including 1&1 Versatel.



For fiscal years 2027 and 2028, the company still anticipates operating EBITDA growth of approximately 100 million euros per year, with cash capex expected to remain at a similar level to 2026.



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