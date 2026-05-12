

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNF), a manufacturer of optics and reprography products, on Tuesday reported profit before tax of 93.994 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, down from 159.070 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit fell to 97.120 billion yen from 162.462 billion yen a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted operating profit decreased 24% year on year to 143.310 billion yen.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 68.172 billion yen or 61.20 yen per share, versus 117.855 billion yen or 102.80 yen per share in the prior year.



Revenue, however, increased to 1.0106 trillion yen from 997.332 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead, Olympus expects fiscal 2027 revenue in the range of 1.055 trillion yen to 1.076 trillion yen, representing growth of 4.4% to 6.5% from the previous year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be between 95.5 billion yen and 109 billion yen, with basic earnings per share forecast of 89.58 yen to 102.24 yen.



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