

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands (ITB.DE, IMB.L) reported that first half profit to owners of the parent declined to 475 million pounds from 808 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 59.5 pence compared to 96.2 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 0.6% higher year-on-year to 1.64 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 127.7 pence compared to 123.9 pence.



For the six months ended 31 March 2026, revenue was 14.72 billion pounds compared to 14.60 billion pounds, prior year, up 0.8%. Tobacco net revenue growth was 1.5%. NGP net revenue rose 7.5%. Tobacco & NGP net revenue increased 1.8%.



The Group remains focused on delivering full year results in line with its guidance.



At last close, Imperial Brands shares were trading at 2,724.00 pence, down 0.15%.



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